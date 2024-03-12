(Credit: The Shortcut/Adam Vjestica)

Sony’s PS5 DualSense Edge is a fantastic controller for PC, and comes with additional features in games that support it like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. You can also take advantage of custom profiles (if you have a PlayStation 5 ) and the controller’s two back buttons and function buttons.

If you’d like to know how to use the PS5 DualSense Edge on PC, this comprehensive guide will provide all the information you need in an easy-to-understand and digestible format. You can also check out some of the best DualSense Edge settings for the best PS5 games below.

How to use the PS5 DualSense Edge on PC: setup

The easiest way to set up the PS5 DualSense Edge on a PC is to connect it to your computer via a USB-C cable. The DualSense Edge comes with an included braided USB cable that locks in to avoid it becoming accidentally disconnected.

While you can connect the DualSense Edge via Bluetooth, Steam games that specifically support features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers will require you to play wired.

With the PS5 controller battery life also being so poor and the DualSense Edge battery being even worse, playing wired also removes the frustration of having to grab a charging cable mid-game.