Update: It turns out the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller battery life is indeed worse than the original DualSense pad. In our PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review, we averaged just above six hours of playtime, even when playing games that didn’t fully utilize the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: DualSense Edge battery

🔋 Sony has shared that the DualSense Edge’s battery life is “moderately shorter” than the original DualSense wireless controller

🔜 The controller releases on January 26, 2023, and costs $200

🎮 It’s highly customizable and designed for competitive play

🪫 The DualSense’s middling battery life is by far the weakest aspect of Sony’s controller, so it’s a shame the Edge’s battery is actually worse

Original story: It turns out that the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller’s battery life is actually worse than the original DualSense controller, which was easily the biggest flaw with Sony’s clever pad. Our

The standard DualSense controller averages between five to eight hours of battery life in my experience – depending on the game you’re playing – so it’s disappointing to hear that the DualSense Edge, which costs $200, might not even hit those heights.

In a statement to The Verge, who recently went hands-on with the high-performance pad, Sony said:

“The DualSense Edge wireless controller’s operating time is moderately shorter than the original DualSense wireless controller because we’ve included many more features within the same form factor and ergonomic design as the original DualSense controller. We wanted to strike a good balance between wireless operating time and delivering robust, high-performance features. Additionally, the longer USB braided cable is also great for competitive players who prefer playing with a wired connection to avoid wireless interference – this option preserves battery life.”

Even though Sony’s reasoning seems fair, it doesn’t match up with the battery life of Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. Microsoft’s pad features many of the same customization options as the DualSense Edge, like button mapping, swappable analog sticks, hair triggers, and back buttons. However, the internal battery on the Elite Series 2 can last up to 40 hours when used wirelessly without a headset attached.

That’s a monumental leap over the DualSense Edge, then, which may struggle to hit eight hours from a single charge judging by Sony’s comments. If you were hoping the Edge would offer more battery life, not less, this might make you reconsider picking up Sony’s competitively-tuned gamepad, especially as it costs almost half as much as the PS5 itself.

The DualSense Edge releases on January 26, 2023, and is aimed at gamers who primarily play competitive multiplayer games online. If you’re someone who regularly plays Fortnite, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Rocket League, then the DualSense Edge may still be appealing. We’ll have to see if it’s worthy of making it onto our best PS5 accessories list when it releases.

One feature I do like is the option to completely remove the pad’s analog stick modules and replace them should your controller developer stick drift over time. The fact that each analog stick costs $20 is less pleasing, however.

For most PlayStation 5 owners who have been lucky to find a PS5 restock, you’re probably better off sticking with the classic DualSense pad, which comes in a variety of colors and price points. You could also use the money you were planning to put towards the DualSense Edge on one of the best PS5 headsets instead.

First published: December 20, 2022

Update: January 23, 2023