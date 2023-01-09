(Credit: The Shortcut)

Update: Sony has confirmed the PS5 DualSense Edge price and release date, and it turns out my original price analysis was spot on. I predicted that the DualSense Edge price would be $199.99 and that’s exactly how much it’ll cost when it goes on sale on January 26.

A $200 price point means the DualSense Edge is more expensive than Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 controller at $179.99, but it’s $50 cheaper than Scuf’s $249.99 Reflex FPS.

Even though Sony’s pro controller may appeal to some, I can’t see many casual users picking up the DualSense Edge because of its high price point, especially those who were hoping the pro pad might have more battery life.

Sony has since confirmed that the DualSense Edge controller’s battery life is actually worse than the original $70 pad, which comes as a bit of a shock. Considering the DualSense averages around five to eight hours of battery – at least in my experience – knowing that the Edge will need to be charged more regularly is admittedly disappointing.

Along with the official price of the DualSense Edge, we also learned how much the replaceable analog stick modules will cost. Sony is selling them for $20, which is slightly more expensive than I’d like. Still, it’s probably a lot cheaper than sending your controller off for repair if your pad develops stick drift and your warranty has run out.

If the DualSense Edge price hasn’t put you off, the PS5 DualSense Edge pre-order date was October 25, though the actual release date is January 26, 2023. You can read all about the controller’s features below and my original price analysis.

Original story: The PS5 DualSense Edge Controller is a high-performance, customizable gamepad aimed at PlayStation 5 owners looking to get a competitive edge in online games (hence the name).

But how much will it cost? Sony hasn’t shared an official price point yet, so let’s look at the pad’s features and direct competition to help us predict the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller price.

The PS5 DualSense Edge was announced at Gamescom 2022 and is Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite Series 2. It takes many of the same features as Microsoft’s pad, including saveable profiles, remappable buttons, removable stick caps, a carrying case, and back buttons.

However, one big difference between Sony’s controller and Microsoft’s is that users can replace each stick module on the controller. It’s unclear how much these will cost, but it’ll be far cheaper than sending a controller back for repair if your gamepad develops stick drift or buying a new one if your warranty runs out. These modules will be sold separately but could still inflate the DualSense Edge Controller’s price as we haven’t seen this type of functionality before.

What’s more, the controller comes with a carrying case, braided USB Type-C cable, two back buttons, and two ‘FN’ buttons that let you tweak your setup on the fly. Only having two back buttons (or paddles) may be concerning to those who are used to having four buttons, but we’ll have to see whether that’s a downside or not once we get our hands on Sony’s competitive controller.

Thankfully, the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller retains all the features we know and love from the standard DualSense controller, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, a touchpad, and more. It remains to be seen whether the DualSense Edge will include a bigger battery, but we’re crossing all our fingers and toes that it does. The battery life on the DualSense is… subpar, to say the least.

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller price analysis 🧐

💰 The PS5 DualSense Edge could cost between $179 and $249

🤔 A price point of $199 seems likely, considering its features

😟 Anything higher might put people off, even pro gamers

So, with many of the same features as the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – one of the best Xbox Series X accessories – what will the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller price likely be? Microsoft’s pro pad costs $179.99, which isn’t cheap by any means. I’d argue you’re getting even more features in Sony’s pro controller, which costs more than a standard Xbox Series X controller ($69.99 versus $59.99), so I’d expect a higher price point.

But are there any other points of comparison we can use? Well, yes, there is. SCUF also makes competitive controllers for PS5, which was currently the best option for those looking for an Elite Series 2 alternative for PlayStation 5. The SCUF PS5 Reflex controller starts at $199.99, with the top-tier model, the SCUF Reflex FPS, costing $249.99.

The SCUF PS5 Reflex FPS has instant triggers that provide a mouse-like click action, interchangeable thumbsticks, four removable remappable paddles, and a non-slip performance grip. However, the controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are removed. You’ll have to pick the Reflex or Reflex Pro for that, but you lose the instant trigger feature.

🆚 PS5 Disc vs PS5 Digital: which one should you buy?

So, Microsoft’s pad costs $179.99, and the most expensive SCUF controller costs $249.99. A good price point for Sony’s DualSense Edge Controller, then, would be to undercut Xbox’s pad by a few dollars, but that’s unlikely to be the case. Again, it has more features by default, like haptic feedback, and the removable analog stick modules will increase the overall price. I wouldn’t be surprised if Sony settled for $199.99, as anything higher might put even the most hardcore gamers off.

However, could the recent PS5 price increase change Sony’s approach to pricing? Perhaps. Sony will want to ensure it’s cost-effective to manufacture, ship, and sell the DualSense Edge without raising the price in the future. With that in mind, there’s a chance the DualSense Edge may be more expensive than we might expect.

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller: what’s included?

Here’s everything that comes with the DualSense Edge Controller:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 standard stick caps

2 high dome stick caps

2 half dome back buttons

2 lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

PS5 DualSense Edge Controller: who is it for? 🤔

(Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

You might balk at the idea of paying over $100 for a controller, but PlayStation fans have been crying out for an official pro controller since the PS4 days. If you’re someone who religiously plays Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Fortnite, or any competitive online games, something like the DualSense Edge can give you an advantage against those using a regular pad.

The back buttons, for example, mean you don’t have to take your thumbs off the analog sticks during a firefight, and the customizable sticks and sensitivity options let you fine-tune each element to suit your playstyle. It’s bound to be an appealing purchase to those willing to pay and a lot more exciting than the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment that Sony sold towards the end of the last generation for $30.

The DualSense Edge could also appeal to those who have previously suffered from analog stick drift. Replaceable analog stick modules means the controller can combat DualSense’s biggest durable concern, making the high price tag more of an investment over time.

We’ll be sure to test the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller when it does release to see whether it’s worthy of a spot on our best PS5 accessories list. Whether or not we’ll see multiple PS5 controller colors of the DualSense Edge remains to be seen, but I hope it comes in black.

When the DualSense Edge does come out, let’s just hope it’s easier to find than a PS5 restock. Sony’s console remains tricky to buy, and with the PSVR 2 release window in early 2023, the Japanese company needs to ensure it has enough supply to meet demand.

First published: October 20, 2022

Updated: January 9, 2023