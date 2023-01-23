Update: Our PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review is now live. While there are many elements that we loved about the Edge, its middling battery life and lack of four back buttons result in a luxury pad that misses the mark.

Original story: The PS5 DualSense Edge pre-order date is Tuesday, October 25, Sony announced today along with the price and other key details. However, the actual release date won’t be until January 26, 2023, Sony will avoid strong holiday demand for its first ‘pro’ controller and focus on meeting PS5 restock needs for Black Friday.

Here’s the DualSense Edge features trailer on YouTube showing off the customizable triggers and buttons that make this a pro controller.

DualSense Edge price revealed

We nailed the DualSense Edge price analysis when Sony first announced its gamepad at GamesCom 2022 in August. Sure enough, the DualSenge price is $199.99, which is more than twice the price of other PS5 DualSense controller colors. But it’s not too far off the launch price of Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller at $179.99 and cheaper than the PS5 SCUF controller which costs $249.99.

Our next DualSensge Edge price analysis: the $199.99 price may drop by the end of 2023, in case you’re looking for a deal. The Xbox Elite S2 price dropped at retailers over the last few months, to the point that it’s on sale for $149.99 now, so look out for Sony PS5 deals a year from now – like during Black Friday – if you can hold out.

Sony announced what that $199.99 will get you in January:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

It also mentioned that the controller will be sold through its Sony Direct store on January 26, 2023, and other retailers in the US on February 23, 2023. This usually means Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, GameStop and Antonline.

Stay tuned for news on exactly where to make the DualSense Edge pre-order from October 25 onward. As our PS5 restock advice goes, just because one store is sold out doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

Finally, here’s the retail packaging that Sony is going with for the DualSense Edge. This will likely be added to our best PS5 accessories page – along with the crop of new best PS5 SSD options – in due time. The last new Sony controller announced was the PS5 DualSense camouflage edition, which is only now being delivered to its first pre-order customers after it went on sale in early September.

It’s going to be a strong start to 2023 for PS5. The PSVR 2 pre-order date is around the corner with Sony saying that the headset will be delivered in “early 2023.” This doesn’t mean that the pre-orders will happen in 2022 (like we’re seeing with the DualSense Edge controller), but we can’t be too far off with CES 2023 coming up.

First published: October 18, 2022

Updated: January 23, 2023