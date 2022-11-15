The PSVR 2 pre-order date is today, November 15 and you could put money down on the PS5 VR headset at 11am ET – although it went on sale about an hour before Sony’s official start time. You won’t be able to play with the PSVR 2 today or any time in 2023. Pre-orders have started three months ahead of the actual PSVR 2 release date. It’s not coming out until February 22, but Sony wants you to buy the PS5 VR headset ahead of Black Friday deals.

We’re one step closer to actually putting our hard-earned money down on the next-gen VR headset, and my expertise in helping people track each PS5 restock will be put to the test again, this time for PSVR 2.

If you’re looking for the latest PSVR 2 notifications about when and where to find it in stock, I’ve got you covered.

PSVR 2 will offer a state-of-the-art virtual reality PlayStation 5 headset, and while the $550 price point is high, it may sell out quickly when pre-orders go live on November 15.

That’s because of the global chip shortage that continues to affect console restocks, cars, and computer components like GPUs and smartphones, as I recently noted in my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review. In my PS5 SSD upgrade how-to install guide, I’ve even noted that some 2TB SSDs were out of stock in 2022, but we’re seeing better prices and stock for some of the best PS5 SSDs.

Demand for the Sony PSVR 2 headset will be high, then, similar to the console. Sony’s confirmed the PSVR 2 will release on February 22, but pre-orders will open three months earlier on November 15. We’ve already had early look at the PSVR 2 user experience and expect info, games and teases will be revealed as launch day approaches.

If you’re in the US or UK, you’ll only be able to pre-order PSVR 2 through the PlayStation online store, direct.playstation.com. It’ll be available in retailers after launch, including GameStop, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy, so I’ll update this page as soon as we know more.

Why trust my PSVR 2 pre-order tracker

I’ve already started gathering PSVR 2 information: I flew to CES 2022 in Las Vegas to see Sony announce the PSVR 2 headset in January at a press conference, one that is usually reserved for Sony Bravia TV news. The PlayStation VR 2 ended up being the news highlight of the conference. Now as we approach the end of 2022, I’ll be tracking PSVR 2 pre-order date and time information in the next few weeks as more news is released. I’ve done the same for Target PS5, and Amazon PS5 restock tracking.

Over 216,000 people have been able to get a PS5 Disc or PS5 Digital console through my restock tracking efforts, and I plan to be just as helpful with PSVR 2 pre-orders.

PSVR 2 pre-order quick explainer

🥽 What: PlayStation VR2 is Sony’s next-gen virtual reality headset for PS5

🤼‍♂️ PSVR 2 comparison: Facebook’s Meta Quest 2 is the closest rival (Xbox isn’t interested in VR)

🗓️ PSVR 2 release: February 22, 2023

💰 PSVR 2 price: $549.99, a big step up on the PSVR 1’s $399 in 2016, but the PSVR 2 specs are far superior. More importantly, the PSVR 2’s chief competition, Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 was $299 and saw a $100 price bump in August . High prices are here to stay.

🙌 Controller: Orb-shaped PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers and headset Goodbye, weird wand-shaped PlayStation Move controllers

📺 Screen: 4K OLED HDR (PSVR was 1080p), 2000 x 2040 per eye resolution

📸 Cameras: Four cameras embedded for headset and controller tracking This inside-out tracking means no external camera is required That $60 PS5 HD camera will let you record your gameplay in VR

👀 Eye-tracking via an IR camera

📳 Vibration: Force feedback built into the headset

📐 Field of view: 110 degrees (wider than the PSVR by 10 degrees)

🏃‍♂️ Refresh rate: 90Hz - 120Hz refresh rate (same as before)

🔌 Wired: Long USB-C cable

🎮 Games: Horizon: Call of the Mountain is a PSVR 2 launch title, and here’s a video clip of the virtual reality gameplay. We’ve also rounded all the confirmed PSVR 2 games.

Expert tip: We’d usually recommend you don’t limit yourself to one store when trying to bag Sony hardware, but things are different this time around. When the PSVR 2 goes up for pre-order on November 15, players in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg will only be swipe it through Sony’s PlayStation online store, direct.playstation.com. We’ll have to wait for it to come to other retailers. In other markets, though, PSVR 2 will be sold at participating retailers from the get-go.

Sony PlayStation Direct has sold other consoles using Sony Direct PS5 queue invite emails. It also carved out a timed exclusive for the new PS5 controller colors and cover plates; other retailers in the United States had to wait. So Sony is leaning heavily on selling direct to consumers. But I fully expect to see PSVR 2 for sale at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, Antonline, and other US retailers when its launch date rolls around.

🗓️ PSVR 2 release date analysis

Get 7 day free trial