Update: After months of waiting, Sony has finally shared the PS5 DualSense Edge pre-order date and price. The pro controller will cost $199 and is available to pre-order on October 25. However, you won’t be able to get your hands on it until January 26, 2023. The replaceable analog stick modules, which are handy if your controller develops stick drift, cost $20.

Read our comprehensive PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review for our verdict on Sony’s pro-grade pad.

Original story: Sony announced a PS5 pro controller at Gamescom 2022 that competitive gamers have been waiting for, and it’s called the DualSense Edge.

The controller is the first-ever high-performance, ultra-customizable controller developed by Sony and promises to give you an edge (get it?) when playing your favorite games.

The DualSense Edge takes many cues from Microsoft’s popular Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller — one of the best Xbox Series X accessories you can buy. You can remap or deactivate specific button inputs, fine-tune stick sensitivity and dead zones, and reduce the travel of the triggers so you can fire faster in games, like the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta.

Sony’s competitive-focused controller also lets you save multiple control profiles, so you can switch between different setups on the fly. The dedicated ‘Fn’ button lets you make adjustments in-game, like balancing game volume and chat.

The DualSense Edge will include the same functionality that everyone loves in the current DualSense controller, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, motion controls, a touchpad, and more. Whether or not we’ll see multiple PS5 controller colors remains to be seen.

However, perhaps one of the most interesting features of the DualSense Edge is the ability to swap out each stick module on the controller. This should, in theory, mean that if the DualSense Edge starts to exhibit stick drift (the phenomenon where your controller will register ghost inputs), you can replace them with new, drift-free modules.

If that wasn’t enough reason to get excited, the DualSense Edge also comes with a braided USB Type-C cable with a special connector housing that locks it during intense gameplay sessions. A carrying case is also included, allowing you to charge the controller while it’s safely stored inside the case.

In a statement on the PlayStation Blog, art director Daisuke Kurihara said:

“The opportunity to create the DualSense Edge wireless controller was a dream come true for our team. We wanted to build on the legacy of iconic PlayStation controllers by creating a controller that empowers players to experiment and personalize elements based on their own unique playstyle – whether they are a competitive gamer or someone who just enjoys having more options to customize their play. “The DualSense Edge wireless controller also features a number of thoughtful design touches that we hope players will enjoy, including a distinct DualSense controller-inspired black-and-white color scheme and a unique PlayStation Shapes pattern on the touch pad and trigger surfaces.



“We are thankful to the many gamers, professional esports players, and developers who helped provide feedback on the controller’s design.”

Sony hasn’t shared the price or launch timing of the DualSense Edge but has promised to share more in the months ahead. Our PS5 DualSense Edge Controller price analysis suggests it will cost between $179 to $249.

The new controller, which is sure to be one of the best PS5 accessories available, joins the PSVR 2 as one of two new pieces of hardware set to launch in the coming months. Sony said the PSVR 2 release window is early 2023, but we’re still waiting for that all-important PSVR 2 pre-order date.

Hopefully, when the DualSense Edge does come out, it will be easier to buy than a PS5 restock, which continues to be hard to find in the US after almost two years of the PlayStation 5 being on sale.

The PS5 price is increasing in select markets but not in the US, so if you find a PlayStation 5 in stock, it’ll still cost $499 or $399 in terms of PS5 disc vs Digital.

Updated: January 23, 2023