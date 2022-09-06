Gamescom 2022 is over for another year, and the Germany-based event brought plenty of fresh gaming news and announcements for fans to enjoy.

The fun started yesterday with a two-hour live stream called Opening Night Live, hosted by The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest’s Geoff Keighley.

Last year’s show featured more than 30 games and was watched by six million people worldwide, and we saw plenty of blockbuster announcements during this year’s Opening Night Live.

How to rewatch Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live 📺

Broadcasted live from Cologne, Germany, Gamescom Opening Night Live is over for another year. You can rewatch the show below on The Game Awards YouTube Channel, and it’s also embedded below. Gamescom Opening Night Live was also broadcast on Twitch and Twitter.

Gamescom 2022 games list 🎮

Host Geoff Keighley had shared that we’d see more than 30 games during Gamescom Opening Night Live, and he didn’t disappoint. We saw new trailers for Sonic Frontiers, Hogwarts Legacy, The Callisto Protocol, The Outlast Trials, Gotham Knights, Unknown Worlds’ new IP, Honkai Star Rail, Goat Simulator 3, High on Life, The Expanse: Telltale Series, and Return to Monkey Island.

There were also several world premieres for Borderlands, Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties, Genshin Impact, Lies of P, and many more, including some surprise announcements like Dead Island 2 and the PS5 DualSense Edge controller – Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite Series 2. Read our PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review for our full verdict.

What did we see at Opening Night Live? 👀

Gamescom Opening Night Live lasted two hours and featured a mix of trailers for games that were already announced and some new announcements. Here’s a quick recap of everything that was shown.

🌍 Everywhere kicked off the show, an ambitious, player-focused game with a massive scope. You can watch, share, create and so much more.

⏳ Dune Awakening was up next, with an impressive CGI trailer. The game is an open-world survival MMO.

🎮 PlayStation DualSense Edge controller is Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s pro controller, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller.

💀 Callisto Protocol returned after its showing at Summer Game Fest with a gory new trailer that saw the player literally get split in half.

👑 The Lords of the Fallen was another game with a fancy CGI trailer, and just like Dune Awakening, we didn’t get to see any gameplay.

📦 Moving Out 2 is a sequel to the hilarious co-op game where you play as a removal team. It’s out sometime in 2023.

🧙 Hogwarts Legacy , one of the most anticipated games at the show, showed off more of the wizarding world and touched on more of the game’s story.

📖 New Tales From the Borderlands is an all-new storyline with all-new characters. It’s out on October 21.

🧟 Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties is an expansive DLC for the open-world zombie game. You’ll have to survive in this arena-based mode.

🏴‍☠️ Tortuga: A Pirate’s Tale is a strategy game where you’ll have to take to the seas and battle it out to be the last pirate standing.

🔫 Marauders is a game where you’ll need to raid, loot and escape. It hits early access in October.

🚀 Destiny 2: Lightfall is the next expansion for Bungie’s popular shooter. We got a cinematic trailer that potentially showed off some new gameplay mechanics.

🦔 Sonic Frontiers’ latest trailer gave fans a closer look at the game’s story and provided a long-awaited release date. The game’s out on November 8.

🌊 Under the Waves is a new narrative game from Quantic Dream, the team behind Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human.

🐐 Goat Simulator 3 got its first gameplay trailer, and it looked just as bonkers as you’d expect for a game about causing havoc as a goat.

🦜 Return to Monkey Island also got a release date at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The classic adventure game is out on September 19, which is international talk like a pirate day.

🌑 Moonbreaker is a tabletop-style game set in the universe of best-selling author Brandon Sanderson. You can build, paint, and play with digital miniatures.

🤝 Friends vs Friends is a colorful card-based first-person shooter coming to PC and consoles.

🤥 Lies of P received a brand-new gameplay trailer. The game is inspired by the tale of Pinnochio and is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

👽 Stranded Alien Dawn looks like a survival sim of sorts. It enters early access in October.

🌐 Atlas Fallen is coming in 2023. The game is an action RPG, and its CGI trailer looked reminiscent of something like Monster Hunter.

🏠 Homeworld 3 launches during the first half of 2023 and sees the classic sci-fi real-time strategy game return after almost a decade.

🎎 Genshin Impact got a new trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live to showcase its upcoming update, which will have pleased those who are fans of the online title.

⭐ Honkai Star Rail is a grand interstellar adventure with strategic combat. It’s from the same team behind Genshin Impact, so keep your eye on this.

😂 High on Life , from Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, got a new trailer that focused on one of the boss fights from the game.

✨ The Expanse by Telltale Games gives you a new look at the popular Amazon Original series. It’s out in Summer 2023.

🧑‍🚀 Hardspace Shipbreaker’s trailer gave us a glimpse of the space salvaging sim’s gameplay. It’s out on September 20.

🤡 Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game adapts the classic ‘80s film into a game for the first time. It promises to be a crazy new take on multiplayer horror.

🛰️ Scars Above looks to be a third-person shooter that looks a little like Returnal.

🐍 Wyrdsong is being developed by industry veterans behind games like Fallout: New Vegas and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Big potential for this one.

🪙 Age of Empires IV is getting two new civilizations for players to battle with, The Malians and The Ottomans.

🦸 Gotham Knights showed off some new story and gameplay, and we saw some familiar faces. The release date was also pushed forward to October 21.

🍃 Where the Wind Meets is a brand-new game from a new studio. It’s an interactive open-world RPG set in the Northern Song Dynasty.

👂 Hideo Kojima’s new podcast got announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, for some reason. The creator of Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid’s podcast will be available in English and Japanese.

🎢 Park Beyond will appeal to anyone who enjoys games like Rollercoaster Tycoon and Theme Park Tycoon.

🚘 Pokémon Concept Car is a strange crossover between Mini and Pokémon. The car will let you plug in your console and has gaming features.

⚔️ Warhammer 40,000: Darktide ’s new trailer showed off the game’s world, creator character system, and co-op gameplay. It’s out on November 30.

🐈‍⬛ Blacktail is a first-person action game where you explore a mythical world. You’ll need to master your bow and magical powers to survive.

😱 Outlast Trails looks set to continue its unique brand of terrifying horror. No release was given, but it won’t be for the faint-hearted.

🏝️ Dead Island 2 finally has a release date, eight years after its initial reveal. The zombie survival game is set to release on February 3, 2023.

Gamescom 2022 attendees 📃

Most of the big names in the video games industry attended Gamescom 2022, but notable absentees included Nintendo, Take-Two, Activision Blizzard, and Sony. Here’s the full list of all the major Gamescom 2022 attendees.

2K

505 Games

Aerosoft

Amazon Web Services

AMD

Assemble Entertainment

Astragon Entertainment

Bandai Namco

BENQ

Daedalic Entertainment

ESL Gaming

Giants Software

Handygames

Hoyoverse

Humble Games

HyperX

Kalypso Media Group

Koch Media (recently rebranded to Plaion)

Level Infinite (Tencent)

Medion

Neowiz

Netease Games

PICO Interactive

Raw Fury

Razer

Samsung

Sega Europe

Steelseries

Taleworlds Entertainment

Team17

THQ Nordic

Thunderful

TikTok

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Games

Western Digital

Xbox

Xsolla

Gamescom award 2022 winners and nominees 🎖️

Several games were nominated for awards at Gamescom 2022, with the winners announced on August 23 and August 27. These were the Gamescom award 2022 nominees and winners:

Most Wanted Microsoft Xbox Game

🦊 The Last Case of Benedict Fox , Rogue Games 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

🖼️ The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me , Bandai Namco Entertainment

🤘 Metal: Hellsinger , Funcom

Most Wanted PC Game

🤘 Metal: Hellsinger , Funcom 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

💻 System Shock , Plaion

⚔️ Warhammer 40.000: Darktide , Fatshark

Most Wanted Sony PlayStation Game

🤥 Lies of P , Neowiz 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

🦜 One Piece Odyssey , Bandai Namco Entertainment

🖼️ The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me , Bandai Namco Entertainment

Most Wanted Nintendo Switch Game

🗣️ Airhead , HandyGames

🤪 Edge of Sanity , Vixa Games

💕 Tin Hearts, Wired Productions 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

Best Action Adventure Game

🤥 Lies of P , Neowiz 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

😱 Outcast 2 - A New Beginning , THQ Nordic

🦊 The Last Case of Benedict Fox , Rogue Games

Best Action Game

🤘 Metal: Hellsinger , Funcom 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

💻 System Shock , Plaion

⚔️ Warhammer 40.000: Darktide , Fatshark

Best Family Game

🏁 Fling to the Finish , Daedalic Entertainment

🏝️ Ikonei Island: An Earthlock Adventure , Snowcastle Games

📄 Paper Trail, Newfangled Games 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

Best Indie Game

🐇 Inkulinati , Daedalic Entertainment 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

📄 Paper Trail , Newfangled Games

🥇 Sunday Gold , Team17 Digital

Best Multiplayer Game

🐐 Goat Simulator 3 , Plaion

🖼️ The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me , Bandai Namco Entertainment

⚔️ Warhammer 40.000: Darktide, Fatshark 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

Best Ongoing Game

🪙 Age of Empires IV , Microsoft

✈️ Microsoft Flight Simulator , Microsoft

🏴‍☠️ Sea of Thieves, Microsoft 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

Best Role Playing Game

🌊 Dredge , Black Salt Games

🤥 Lies of P , Neowiz 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

🥇 Sunday Gold , Team17 Digital

Best Sports/Racing Game

🤼 AEW: Fight Forever , THQ Nordic 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

⚽ GOAL! The Club Manager , Toplitz Productions

🤖 Ultimechs , Resolution Games

Best Strategy/Simulation Game

🌃 Age Of Darkness , Team17 Digital

😷 Autopsy Simulator , Team17 Digital

🚀 IXION, Kalypso Media 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

Most Original Game

🐇 Inkulinati , Daedalic Entertainment 🥳 (WINNER) 🥳

🤘 Metal: Hellsinger , Funcom

📕 Pentiment , Microsoft

Updated: September 6, 2022