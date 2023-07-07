(Credit: Polyphony Digital/The Shortcut)

Gran Turismo 7 is a return to form for Sony’s premier racing sim, and if you’re serious about finishing in pole position online and want to shave off precious seconds from your fastest lap times, the DualSense Edge controller can help.

The PS5 DualSense Edge’s back buttons mean those who prefer to use a manual transmission for greater control can benefit immensely, as you’ll no longer be resigned to fumbling with the face buttons. It also feels more natural, as though you’re shifting gears on a steering wheel.

Want to tear up the track and leave your competition in the dust? Read on for the best DualSense Edge settings for Gran Turismo 7 on PS5. And if you still haven’t picked up Sony’s answer to the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller, check out my PS5 DualSense Edge controller review.