The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro controller is finally here, trying to tackle the official Sony PS5 DualSense Edge. However, what makes this controller stand out – other than its much longer battery life – is its compatibility with the best gaming PCs. Because, sure, you can totally use the DualSense Edge for the best PC games, but it’s almost an afterthought. Razer’s gamepad capitalizes on the years of expertise that the high-end gaming brand has with PC gaming peripherals like the best gaming mice to deliver an experience that’s out-of-this-world on both PC and PS5.

Then again, you’re going to have to pay for the luxury of this gamepad. This is a $249 controller, which is a fair bit more expensive than the DualSense Edge. Whether it’s worth it or not will depend on what you’re looking for in a high-end gamepad, but it definitely puts up a fight.

Pros:

✅ 🌈 Bedecked in RGB lighting

✅🪶 Lightweight build

✅🔋 Long battery life

✅🎮 More buttons than the DualSense Edge

Cons:

❌🤑 Very expensive

❌🤔 Lightweight build may be divisive

❌🎮 Has an Xbox-style layout

🏆 Review score: 4 out of 5 🏆

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is easily one of the best gamepads out there, especially if you play games on both PS5 and PC. The buttons are nice and clicky, which makes every action you take in-game feel nice and satisfying.

It does come with a high price tag, though, coming in at $249. That’s a high price to pay for any controller, especially after Sony launched its own high-end controller just a month prior. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro does have a lot to hold over Sony’s option, though, making it feel more worth the luxury price tag.

Razer’s controller has buttons that, just like its other peripherals, are clicky as heck. Each press of a button offers an audible and satisfying click, making actions in games feel even more weighty. Even in less competitive games like the Last of Us Volume 2 – which I’m replaying now that The Last of Us HBO show has reignited my love of the series – the controller adds a sense of luxury that the official DualSense controllers don’t quite reach.

The only thing holding back the design of the thing, though, is the lightweight nature of the controller. This is definitely going to be divisive, and while I personally like it – I am very weak – I know there are folks out there that are going to prefer something a bit heftier. Your mileage will vary, of course.

What Razer does offer over the official luxury pad, however, is RGB lighting. This is something that is a given in the world of the best gaming laptops and PCs, but it’s neat being able to look down at rainbow lights when I’m playing games on the console.

This controller is far from being a necessary upgrade for pretty much anyone, but it is definitely a worthy addition to any gaming setup if you have the cash for it. Wireless is only supported through a dongle, but it uses Razer’s Hypersense wireless tech, which is lightyears better than Bluetooth when it comes to latency. It also makes it easy to swap between devices without fiddling through 20 different settings screens each time, too.

Why trust my Razer Wolverine V2 Pro review?

Over in the world of PC gaming, I’ve been reviewing peripherals like the Wolverine V2 Pro for years. I’ve even amassed a small army of controllers, along with some of the best gaming keyboards, mice, headsets and more. Because I’ve used so many of these devices, I know what really separates the best peripherals from the rest of the crowd.

I’ve also tested this controller across multiple different PCs, along with my PS5, playing both competitive shooters like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, along with slower-paced single-player games like The Last of Us and Final Fantasy XV. I was also able to spend time comparing the Dualsense Edge directly with the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro to see if the price increase is worth it.

What I love about the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

🪶 The lightweight build: Far too many gaming accessories these days make the mistake of being way too heavy to use for long periods of time. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro avoids this altogether and almost feels like I’m not carrying anything at all in my hands. This will definitely be divisive, but gosh I love it.

🌈 RGB, baybeee: The Wolverine V2 Pro is a Razer product, so of course it’s packed with RGB lighting. But the lighting isn’t overbearing – it’s limited to right below the touchpad and around the bottom edges of the controller. This means it’s never distracting, and is just something to appreciate in your downtime.

💪 Buttons galore: The Sony DualSense Edge only has four extra buttons, two of which aren’t even usable for in-game actions. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro ups that to six extra buttons, each of which can be individually calibrated to do whatever you want them to do.

⚙️ Smooth operation: On the back of the Razer DualSense Edge, there are two switches that toggle between wired and wireless and PS5 and PC, respectively. This ensures that the gamepad works flawlessly on both systems, whether you’re using it wired or not. And you don’t even need to take the controller apart to enable wired mode.

What I dislike about the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro