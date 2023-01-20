Baldur’s Gate 3 (Credit Larian Studios)

The best PC games keep getting better with each passing year, thanks in large part to what the best gaming PCs are capable of these days. With what the best GPUs can do, PC games are easily able to outpace what their console counterparts are able to do. Plus, there’s a wide range of amazing indie games that can be run on all the best laptops – no matter the specs.

But what makes a PC game great is different than other platforms. There are plenty of games out there that are good on other platforms, but run so badly or have such a bad UI for users with the best gaming keyboards, that they’re just not worth buying on PC.

So while this list of the best PC games probably could be filled with all the latest blockbusters, the better approach is always going to be playing the games myself and confirming whether they actually run well on PC. Luckily, I review all the best CPUs and other components, so I am able to experience these games on wide range of hardware. Plus, I only play with a Mouse and Keyboard – except for when I’m rocking my Steam library on the go with the Steam Deck.

1. Vampire Survivors

Now this is PC gaming

One of the most wonderful things about the best PC games is that they come in a million different shapes and sizes, and a small indie game made by a single person can take the world by storm. And Vampire Survivors is a perfect example.

Play Vampire Survivors on Steam

The game seems extremely simple on the surface, with some even calling it a walking simulator – albeit in a tongue-in-cheek way. The conceit is that Vampire Survivors is a bullet hell where you don’t actually have to do anything to attack. All you really have to do is move your character in order to avoid enemies, and occasionally select powerups when you level up.

It’s such a simple concept that when I picked it up for like $3.50 during the Steam Winter Sale (I know, I’m late to the party), I wasn’t expecting it to absorb every moment of my waking life. But it’s so much fun, I can’t stop playing it whenever I get the chance. This little indie gem has become my go-to title to spend any spare time I can find, whether I’m on a break from writing, or I’m just laying in bed unable to sleep.

The latter is where Vampire Survivors especially shines, too. This is the perfect game to play on your Steam Deck. It’s easy enough to run that it won’t drain the battery super quickly, and the controls are so simple that it’s perfect for any time that you don’t want to put too much effort into what you’re playing. The Steam Deck is already basically the best gaming laptop on the market, but games like Vampire Survivors show that indie games are what make portable gaming consoles like it and the Nintendo Switch worth buying.

2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The best RPG ever made on PC

The Witcher 3 is old at this point, dropping all the way back in 2015. In fact, I remember getting it as a promo code when I bought the Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 – one of the best GPUs of all time, but I digress. While the game is seven years old, it’s still the standard by which all open-world RPGs are judged. There’s a long, detailed story with side quests that rival most games’ main stories.

Play The Witcher 3 on GOG

The game is also a technical marvel, still giving the best gaming PCs a run for their money. If you don’t believe me, just boot it up again at 4K with the fancy hair physics turned up. It’ll push an RTX 4090.

What really puts the cherry on top, though, is that after all this time it’s still being supported. Developer CD Projekt Red is releasing a free update soon that will make The Witcher 3 competitive with current-generation games. Not that it isn’t already.

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Credit: Larian Studios)

3. Baldur’s Gate 3

The next generation of PC RPGs

Honestly, there are so many isometric RPGs out there, and so many of them deserve this spot on the list. And it might seem really silly picking a game that’s been in early access for literal years now, but it’s so freaking good.

Play Baldur's Gate 3 on Steam

Rather than being made by the developers of the original two Baldur’s Gate games, this is made by Larian Studios, the RPG masterminds behind Divinity: Original Sin 2 (a game that probably deserves this spot, too, to be honest.) Larian was the perfect pick for this, it turns out, as this game just oozes Dungeons and Dragons flavor. The game has only included the first act since 2020, but that hasn’t stopped me from booting it up every time there’s a new class just to see the game again.

It’s gorgeous, it’s fun, and the storytelling is some of the best in the genre. When Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally finished, it’s going to be the gold standard in RPG storytelling. I’m calling it now.

Doom Eternal (Credit: ID Software)

4. Doom Eternal

Of course it’s Doom

Doom was one of the original first-person shooters, a genre that shined in the early days of PC gaming. It was fast-paced, chaotic and bloody as hell. And the latest entry in the series is no different. Doom Eternal is exactly what you would expect out of a modern Doom game and that is why it’s one of the best PC games of all time.

Play Doom Eternal on Steam

Play on Game Pass

It’s a non-stop banger of a game, with a heavy metal soundtrack that propels you through the levels. And what makes it such a great PC game – other than Doom’s history on PC – is that it’s extremely easy to run it at a blistering frame rate. Even at 4K and max settings a modest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 can push frame rates above 100 fps. This is a game that wants you to have lightning-fast reflexes and the smooth optimization rewards you for having a tricked-out gaming PC.

Resident Evil Village (Credit: Capcom)

5. Resident Evil Village

It’s scary how good this PC game is

Resident Evil Village is one of the best games of the last few years, that much is obvious, but it’s also a perfect example of how a studio should port a game to PC. This game is extremely easy to run, even at high resolutions, with ray tracing enabled. The excellent performance would be enough to make this a poster child, but the settings menu takes things to another level.

Play Resident Evil Village on Steam

Every single setting in the graphics menu, for example, gives you a little preview of how it’ll affect the game’s presentation and how much it’ll impact your system resources. That means you can dial in exactly the right settings without having to do a bunch of trial and error.

Plus, it’s a great return to Resident Evil 4’s campy atmosphere, with the game engine and gameplay style that made Resident Evil 7 so great a few years ago. I’m a huge fan of the new direction the hallmark horror franchise is headed, and I can’t wait to see where it goes next.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Credit: Firaxis Games)

6. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Just one more turn

There are few games that scream “PC gaming” like Civilization VI. It’s a grand strategy game that revolves around building up a new society from scratch, rather than just going to war – though that’s certainly included too.

Play Civilization VI on Steam

It could be argued that there are better examples of the grand strategy genre that highlight the genre’s benefit on PC, but honestly, this is the one that’ll hook you. It’s extremely easy to get into, and the gameplay loop is so addictive you’ll find yourself playing until 4 in the morning. I know it’s happened to me quite a few times. And, downloading it again to get a screenshot for this article made me want to scratch the “one more turn” itch rather than working.

It’s a dangerous game. But it’s oh so sweet.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Credit: CD Projekt Red)

7. Cyberpunk 2077

It’s better now, I promise

Cyberpunk 2077 caught a lot of flak when it first came out for being a bit of a buggy mess – especially on consoles. But fast forward to 2022 and the game is pretty much fixed. I’m on my second playthrough on PC right now, and I haven’t noticed any of the bugs that I saw when the game first came out in 2020.

Play Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG

But what I do see is a game that absolutely shines on PC, though there’s a downside. Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the most beautiful games on the platform, but you need to have access to high-end hardware to really make it shine. I’m lucky, in that I test and have access to things like the RTX 4080 basically at all times. But if your PC is looking a little long in the tooth, this game might be a bit much for it.

But if you do have one of the best gaming laptops or PCs, there aren’t many games that will show off what your new investment is capable of like Cyberpunk 2077.

Halo Infinite (Credit: 343 Industries)

8. Halo Infinite

Finally

I’ve been saying Halo belongs on PC for years, but the series has been locked on the Xbox consoles ever since Halo 2. And while Microsoft did finally launch the Master Chief Collection on PC a few years ago, that title was plagued with a litany of bugs. Don’t get me wrong, I still played the crap out of it, but it wasn’t exactly the best PC game.

Play on Game Pass

But Halo Infinite?

I’ll just come out and say that I can’t get enough of Halo Infinite on PC. Once you play Halo with a mouse and keyboard on one of the best gaming monitors with a high refresh rate? Forget about it. This game doesn’t even exist on Xbox Series X to me. It’s a PC game through and through and I don’t want to hear any argument.

Final Fantasy XIV (Credit: Square Enix)

9. Final Fantasy XIV

Now with a free trial up to level 60

Final Fantasy XIV is technically playable on PS5, but even there, you’re probably going to end up hooking up a keyboard and mouse to talk to folks in your free company. So, you might as well play it on PC instead.

Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial

Play Final Fantasy XIV on Steam

While World of Warcraft was the giant on top of the MMORPG pile, it has been eclipsed by the juggernaut that is Final Fantasy XIV. While this game does have all the trappings of modern MMOs, with raids, dungeons, PVP and more, it’s still a fully fleshed-out Final Fantasy game on top of all of that.

And, it even has the best story in the franchise, which is saying something when games like Final Fantasy 7 and 10 exist.

Control (Credit: Remedy Games)

10. Control

Like the X-Files with ray tracing

When Nvidia launched the RTX 2080 back in 2019, it made a huge deal out of ray tracing. And while the tech looked impressive, I was skeptical about it actually mattering until I played Control.

Play Control on Steam

This game came out of nowhere, with one of the most unique stories in gaming, along with amazing gameplay and graphics that were way ahead of their time. The game came out two years ago now, and it still looks stunning when you’re able to turn on all the eye candy.

This is a game that will bring your PC to its knees, but it’s so worth it. Not only is this a feast for the eyes, but once the story hooks you, you won’t be able to put it down.

The Binding of Isaac (Credit: Nicalis, Inc)

11. The Binding of Isaac

You’re going to die. A lot.

Yeah, this is an old game. And yeah, it’s not a big-budget blockbuster, but that’s what makes it such a magical PC game. You see, when The Binding of Isaac came out, indie games made PC gaming what it is today, and this game is one of the most influential of the bunch.

Play The Binding of Isaac on GOG

It’s rogue-like, where you journey through hell to find your mom. Or something like that. I’m going to be honest, I’ve never really had a firm grasp on what the hell The Binding of Isaac was “about”. But it doesn’t even matter. This is a game that’s all about simple gameplay with a ridiculously high skill ceiling.

It’s definitely one of the hardest games on this list, and while it looks like a flash game (kind of because it was), it’s a game you’ll want to play over and over again. It’s just that fun. And that’s the magic of PC gaming. There are new gems like this coming out every single day. You just have to find them.

Why trust my PC game recommendations?

I play PC games almost too much. Pretty much any game that hits the platform I’m at least going to play for a little while. I also test games on a broad range of hardware while testing the best laptops and such. I make recommendations not based on what’s popular, but what games are actually fun to play, and won’t be a miserable experience on PC.

Let me recommend you some PC games!

If there’s a game not on this list and you want to know if it’s worth your cash, let me help! Either leave a comment or reach out to us on Twitter and I’ll let you know if it’s worth your hard-earned cash.