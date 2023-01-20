(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

The best GPUs are essential in any of the best gaming PCs, as they’re what power the gorgeous visuals in the best PC games. And when it comes down to it, the better your graphics card, the more frames you’re going to get out of your games, especially if you want to power the best gaming monitors.

There’s never been a better time to grab a new GPU, either. We’re right at the beginning of a new generation of graphics cards, with the RTX 4070 Ti hitting the market a couple weeks ago. Plus, it’s likely that we’ll see the RTX 4060 Ti soon, too.

The only real problem with the current lineup of graphics cards is the high price. Both Nvidia and AMD’s latest graphics cards are more expensive than in previous generations, making the price of entry higher than ever before. Luckily, though, the GPU shortage that plagued us during the pandemic is over, so you can actually buy a graphics card these days.

Generally my advice is to get the most powerful graphics card that you have the budget for, but there are other considerations to keep in mind. PC games these days are usually optimized for either AMD or Nvidia graphics cards – even though they’ll work with both. Each GPU brand also has a suite of software that enhances their gaming chops.

So, it can be genuinely difficult to figure out which graphics card is best for your individual needs. Luckily, I review every graphics card on the market, so I can help you pick.

If you’re asking “what is a graphics card?” have I got the guide for you.

How to pick the best graphics card

🎮 Think about what games you actually play

📺 The monitor you play PC games is a huge factor

🤑 Budget! There are graphics cards at many different price points

📏 Measure your PC case

⚡ Note your PSU wattage, you can often find it printed on the side of your Power Supply

1. AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD’s return to high-end value GPUs

🎮 Excellent 4K gaming experience

🚨 Finally has good ray tracing performance

🤑 Expensive

Newegg: AMD RX 7900 XTX (out of stock)

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX specs:

Shader cores: 6,144 | VRAM: 24GB GDDR6 | GPU power: 355W | Clock speed: 2,300 MHz (Game Clock)

For the longest time, Nvidia had a stranglehold on top-end graphics cards. Team Green’s technology was just so far ahead that every time AMD tried to compete with a premium-tier GPU, it fell on its face. However, AMD has made some incredible waves with the new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

The RDNA 3-based GPU is so much more powerful than the Radeon RX 6950X that preceded it, and is competent enough at ray tracing that you can justifiably leave the feature on at high resolutions. That’s a good thing, too, because this is a 4K graphics card through and through.

One of my biggest complaints about the Radeon 6800 XT was that while it could handle many games at 4K, performance fell apart as soon as you even suggested turning on ray tracing. That simply does not happen this time around.

In fact, this GPU is so fast, that it is a universally better deal than the RTX 4080, as it trades blows in performance, while costing a whopping $200 less. A price cut from Nvidia might endanger this graphics card’s number one slot, but right now, this is the best GPU on the market if you’re after a premium experience.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

2. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Nvidia’s 1440p masterpiece

🤔 Solid price to performance

🎮 Excellent 1440p gaming

💰 Still a little expensive

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was announced at CES 2023, and took the show by storm, bringing an excellent mainstream 1440p gaming experience. The graphics card is built on the same architecture as the powerhouse RTX 4090, and is easily able to play all the best PC games at a high frame rate.

It does carry a higher price tag than cards that have shared a similar name in the past, but it’s a worthy successor to the RTX 3080 at the same price point.

Going with this Nvidia graphics card also gets you access to features like DLSS 3.0, which is a huge boon when playing games at very high frame rates. However, the RTX 4070 Ti doesn’t exactly blow the Radeon RX 7900 XT out of the water and instead trades blows in a variety of tests. As always, picking the best GPU is going to come down to which games you play and how you play them. But if ray tracing and DLSS are on your list of priorities the RTX 4070 Ti might be the best GPU for you.

(Credit: Best Buy)

3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

The no-compromises GPU

⚡ The fastest graphics card out there

😍 No holds barred 4K gaming

🤑🤑🤑 Ludicrously expensive

Best Buy: RTX 4090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 specs:

Shader cores: 16,384| VRAM: 24GB GDDR6X | GPU power: 450W | Clock speed: 2.52 GHz

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is incredibly expensive, starting at an eye-watering $1,599, which is more than I pay for rent. But, there are plenty of gamers out there that want the absolute best gaming experience, no matter the cost, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is for those people.

If you only care about the speed of the graphics card and the price isn’t a concern, this is technically the best graphics card on the market, and it’s not even a close race. Even Nvidia’s second fastest graphics card, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, doesn’t even come close to the RTX 4090’s stratospheric performance.

The only real downside here is that the graphics card consumes a ton of power, reaching up to 434W in my Gizmodo review.

(Credit: Best Buy)

4. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

A budget graphics card that doesn’t suck

💰 Very affordable

💪 Solid 1080p performance

😭 More expensive than prior “budget” cards

Best Buy: RTX 3050

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 specs:

Shader cores: 2,560 | VRAM: 8GB GDDR6 | GPU power: 130W | Clock speed: 1.76 GHz

If you saw some of the high prices in this list and winced in pain, I feel you. But, you don’t need to spend thousands of dollars on a graphics card just to get a great modern gaming experience. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 proves it.

When I reviewed this graphics card back at TechRadar, I went in expecting a throwaway product, given that it was released at the tail-end of the RTX 3000 series lifespan. But what I got was a graphics card that holds its own in the best games on the market, at a pretty decent entry price of $249.

Budget graphics cards used to be cheaper, though, but it seems like the days when you could buy an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 for $139 are over. C’est la vie.

(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

5. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

A great 4K graphics card if you can’t quite afford the RTX 4090

🤩 Excellent 4K gaming performance

💰 Cheaper than the RTX 4090

🤔 RTX 4090 provides better bang for the buck

Best Buy: RTX 4080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 specs:

Shader cores: 9,728 | VRAM: 16GB GDDR6 | GPU power: 320W | Clock speed: 2.51 GHz

If you want in on the latest generation of PC gaming, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is technically the cheapest way to do it. At $1,199 to start, it’s about $400 cheaper than the flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. So, if you have a hard budget limit around $1,200, this graphics card will absolutely get you an incredible 4K gaming experience – ray tracing and all.

But hear me out. You can spend just 33% more for the RTX 4090 and get up to 50% more performance. That’s a price/performance difference that’s absolutely worth the extra cash. Because when you’re spending this much money, you’re going to want the product that will last you as long as possible before needing to upgrade.

The RTX 4080 does get you there, but the RTX 4090 is worth the higher up-front cost.

Why can you trust my Graphics Card recommendations?

I’ve been reviewing graphics cards as a full-time job for two GPU generations now, starting with the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT in June 2019. But even before that, I’ve been building and testing PCs for everyone I know since I was 13 years old. Graphics cards are basically my life at this point, and I know exactly how to pick out the perfect GPU, and I know which ones to avoid spending money on.

Let me help you buy a Graphics Card

If you have any questions about graphics cards, or really anything else about your PC adventures, leave a comment or reach out on Twitter. I’ll do my best to reply in a timely manner to help you find the perfect GPU for your gaming (or work) needs.