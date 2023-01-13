(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

The best gaming mouse is always going to be one of the best ways to improve your play in the best PC games, even if PS5 controllers feel extra nice in your hand. Because, just like the best gaming keyboards, they allow you to bring a level of precision to your gaming experience that will make it so much easier to compete.

You’ll want to get a gaming mouse with the best gaming laptops

But while the best gaming mice are critically important, there are a lot of them out there, to the point where it’s genuinely confusing to try and find the best one. Gaming mice come in every conceivable shape and size and at a wide array of price points, but luckily I’m here to help.

I’ve reviewed and used hundreds of the best gaming mice over the years and have become an expert in them. I pride myself in being able to pick the best gaming mouse for anyone, and I went ahead and listed some of my favorites here. And, if none of these gaming mice fit your taste, or you need a cheap one after dropping your paycheck on the best GPU, feel free to leave a comment and I’ll help you pick out a mouse that’s just right for you.

How to buy a gaming mouse

🤔 Think about what kind of games you like to play

💰 Settle on a budget for your gaming mouse

🪢 Do you need something wireless?

🏆 Competitive gamers will need something with a very sensitive sensor

1. Alienware 720M

The best wireless gaming mouse

😍 Beautiful aesthetic

💪 Reliable

🤑Expensive

Input: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, USB | Sensor: 26,000 DPI | Features: Tri-mode wireless profiles, RGB Lighting, Optical switches

When I said there were companies that weren’t exactly known for making gaming peripherals, this is the one I really had in mind. Alienware is more known for making some of the best gaming PCs on the market, rather than a gaming mouse, but the 720M is one of the only wireless mice I actually like.

Not only does this gaming mouse have exceptional battery life – seriously, I charge this thing like once a month – but it has enough wireless range that it’s my go-to mouse for the living room. A lot of 2.4GHz dongles start to lose a bit of stability when you’re around 6 feet away from your PC, but in my experience, the Alienware 720M is much more reliable.

It’s also just a beautiful mouse to game with, which you would probably expect from an Alienware peripheral in 2022. But, it really does stand out, and the RGB lighting is extremely tasteful.

2. Razer Naga Pro

The best MMO mouse

🪱 Flexible

📶 Wireless

🤑 Expensive

Walmart: Razer Naga Pro

Input: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, USB | Sensor: 20,000 DPI | Features: Swappable side plates, RGB lighting, 17 buttons, multiple profiles

A little thing about me. I absolutely love RPGs, and the best way to play RPGs, whether it’s an MMO like World of Warcraft or a classic cRPG like Baldur’s Gate 3 is with an MMO gaming mouse. And, well, the Razer Naga Pro is the best of the bunch. This wireless gaming mouse has all the buttons you could ever need, and even has swappable side plates with different button configurations.

That means if you like to swap between Final Fantasy XIV and DOTA 2, this gaming mouse will let you have the ideal set-up for both games. It’s a huge deal.

The Razer Naga Pro is the mouse that’s always connected to my main gaming PC but it goes beyond that. Even past iterations of the Naga of graced my desk for years. It’s my favorite gaming mouse of all time. The only reason it’s not at the number one slot, really, is because it’s kind of a niche product. You have to be into MMOs or MOBAs to spend nearly $200 on a specialized gaming mouse for them.

3. Razer Viper 8KHz

The de-facto esports gaming mouse

🪶 Extremely light

🏆 Perfect for competitive play

🔌 Wired

Walmart: Razer Viper 8KHz

Input: USB | Sensor: 20,000 DPI | Features: RGB lighting, simplicity

If you’re serious about playing esports games like Overwatch 2 competitively, you’re going to need a gaming mouse that can keep up. That means it has to be lightweight with as little latency as possible. And, that’s exactly what the Razer Viper has to offer.

The latest iteration of the mouse is just 2.5oz, making it one of the lightest gaming mice in the world. And while there are plenty of lightweight mice out there, Razer managed to do it without making it look ridiculous. One cursory Google search for “esports gaming mouse” will show you what I mean, with mice that have weird honeycomb-like designs that will not stand up to much abuse.

I don’t have the latest iteration of this gaming mouse handy, but I have like 3 versions of the Razer Viper somewhere in my collection. I can vouch both for how reliable and for how lightweight it is. And yeah, it’s a wired gaming mouse, but honestly if you’re playing esports games, that’s what you want anyway.

4. Logitech G203 Lightsync

The best gaming mouse on a budget

😍 Bright colorways

💰 Very affordable

😴 Bare-bones

Walmart: Logitech G203

Input: USB | Sensor: 8,000 DPI | Features: RGB lighting, 6 buttons, 4 colorways

When Logitech showed me the G203 back in like 2020, I fell in love with the thing. I, unfortunately, lost it while moving, but it’s exactly what I want in an affordable gaming mouse. It’s affordable without being cheap, still has nice features like RGB lighting and extra buttons. But most importantly, it won’t fall apart after a week.

The gaming mouse also comes in four different colors: Lilac, Black, White and Blue. The one I had was Lilac, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. Honestly I wish more gaming peripheral makers had the nerve to make things that weren’t black, red and edgy, but that’s a discussion for another day.

But the most important thing here is that it’s an affordable gaming mouse that you won’t regret spending money on. Plus, it’d make a perfect gift and it is that time of year.

Why you should trust my gaming mouse recommendations

I’ve tested just about every notable gaming mouse over the last few years. In fact, I’ve tested so many that my partner made me clean out my closet just to get rid of some of them (there a lot). I’ve used some amazing gaming mice that I couldn’t wait to recommend to folks, but I’ve used even more that I’ve warned people away from using. All I want to do is help you find the best gaming mouse for your needs.

Let me help you buy a gaming mouse

If you have any more questions about finding the best gaming mouse, please leave a comment or message me on Twitter. I’ll reply as soon as possible to help you find something great.