While the best GPUs will make the biggest impact on gaming performance, the best gaming keyboards are often underrated. Because components like the RTX 4080 may be able to make games run faster, but they won’t make your reaction times faster or make you more comfortable playing during long sessions. The best gaming keyboards can do both.

You see, there’s nothing worse than a gaming keyboard that just can’t keep up with fast-paced games like Overwatch 2. But at the same time, you don’t want something that’s fast at the expense of keys that feel like your pounding your fingers down on rocks. You need a nice balance.

Luckily, I’m kind of a snob when it comes to the best gaming mice and keyboards, and I’ve gone through so many. I went ahead and gathered my favorite ones right here, so you can spend less time shopping around and more time playing the best PC games instead. You know that’s what you want.

How to buy the best gaming keyboard

📏 Figure out what size you need

🤔 Do you need extra buttons for media?

💸 Figure out a budget, there are some expensive gaming keyboards out there

🎮 Some gaming keyboards are better for certain types of games

👀 Do you care about RGB lighting or are you good without it?

1. Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro

The ultimate gaming keyboard

✅ ✨ Minimalist frame design

✅ ☁️ Comfy keycaps

❌ Expensive Best Buy: Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro

Switches: Low-Profile optical switches | Connectivity: USB-C, 2.4GHz, Bluetooth

Razer has been known for some of the best gaming keyboards for years now, so it’s no surprise it’d find its way onto this list. But I can’t stress enough how much I love the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro. Razer sent it along like 6 months ago when I was working at Decidedly and I’ve been using it ever since.

It’s an absolutely gorgeous keyboard, with a minimal aluminum frame that blends effortlessly into any desk. Then, of course, there’s the tasteful RGB lighting which doesn’t even look that gaudy. And because it’s wireless, it’s a key part of any modern PC gaming setup.

The keyboard is using Razer’s latest low-profile optical switches, and they’re just as responsive as ever. They have a nice linear feel to them, which helps with the long typing sessions I have on a daily basis. It’s even a keyboard I can use for long periods of time, as it doesn’t make as many clickety-clack noises as other gaming keyboards of its caliber.

However, this is one of the most expensive gaming keyboards I’ve ever used. So, I can only really recommend it to anyone that wants a luxury gaming product. But if you can afford it, the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro is absolutely worth the money.

2. Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO

The winner of the gaming keyboard beauty pageant

✅ 😍 Gorgeous design

✅ 🧹 Easy to clean

❌ 💸 Kind of expensive

Newegg: Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO

Switches: Roccat Titan Mechanical | Connectivity: USB-A

The Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo was my favorite gaming keyboard for the longest time. When I first used it back in 2019, it was kind of in a world of its own, with a gorgeous minimal frame and raised keys that made it a breeze to clean. And now, several iterations on, it’s still one of the best keyboards around, and not much has changed. The keyboard now comes in two different colorways, and still has the beautiful design that hooked me all those years ago.

The keyboard also uses Roccat’s own Titan switches. That probably doesn’t tell you much, but they’re very clicky and responsive, if that’s something you’re into. It’s exactly what gamers that want performance backed up with excellent aesthetics should look for.

The Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo is a wired keyboard, but honestly, that’s a plus for many PC gamers. You never have to worry about your wireless signal dropping, and you also don’t have to worry about your keyboard running out of battery in the middle of a match. I call that a win.

3. Alienware AW420K

Alienware’s foray into TKL gaming keyboards

✅ 💼 Portable

✅ ✨ Excellent design

❌ 🤑 Expensive

Dell: Alienware AW420K gaming keyboard

Switches: Cherry MX Red | Connectivity: USB-A

Alienware is slowly becoming one of my favorite brands for PC gaming peripherals, gaming keyboards included. While in the past its gaming keyboards were kind of an eyesore with unnecessary design flourishes, the most recent line of gaming accessories are a welcome change. Alienware is already sitting on my list of the best gaming mice, and with the AW420K, the premium PC brand finds its way to the best gaming keyboards, too.

This is a TKL keyboard – or tenkeyless. Basically, it doesn’t have a number pad. That’s less of a downside than you may think, though. Unless you’re typing numbers into Microsoft Excel all day long, you probably don’t actually need a numpad for gaming.

Getting rid of the number pad allows Alienware to cut down on the gaming keyboard’s footprint, leaving more room for other peripherals, or even decoration, on your desk.

