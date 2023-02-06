(Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

The best PC gaming headsets are more important than you may realize when it comes to playing games on PC. Because while playing the best PS5 games may give you access to the best soundbars, often the best way to experience the audio of the best PC games is to wear headphones at your desk. To that end, there are dozens of gaming headsets out there that make PC the ultimate place to play games in 2023.

Because while consoles may have one or two headsets that have features like Sony’s 3D audio, PC gaming headsets have access to a whole range of features that can boost in-game immersion, thanks to the raw power that the best processors and motherboards bring to the table. Headsets like the Audeze Mobius can simulate a 3D environment, and are equipped with high-end planar magnetic drivers that have better audio quality than anything available to console gamers.

Plus, when you’re talking about the world of the best gaming PCs, you just know there are plenty of gaming headsets out there that are absolutely bedecked in RGB lighting, making them a part of any hyper-customized PC gaming setup. Truly, there is no better place to wear headphones while gaming.

Picking out the best PC gaming headset isn’t exactly a walk in the park though. Because there are so many, it can be hard to narrow down which is best for your own specific needs. I went ahead and gathered up a few of my favorites here, but I’m more than happy to help you find the right one for your needs, too.

How to pick the best PC gaming headset

💰 Decide on a budget

🪢 Do you want a wired gaming headset or a wireless gaming headset

🚨 Do you want RGB lighting?

🤔 Think about what other devices you want to use it with

👀 Do you want something for esports or immersion

1. Razer Kraken Kitty Edition

The best PC gaming headset 3 years running

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition PC gaming headset specs:

Connection: USB | Drivers: 50mm | Lighting: RGB, 4 zones | Microphone: retractable unidirectional | Other features: stream-reactive lighting, cat ears, cooling gel-infused earcups

✅ Unique design

✅ Excellent sound quality

❌ A little expensive for a wired headset

Walmart: Razer Kraken Kitty Edition

The Razer Kraken Kitty Edition has been one of my favorite PC gaming headsets since it first hit the market back in 2019. While it is one of the few wired gaming headsets that I recommend at the high-end, it makes up for that with incredible sound quality and an aesthetic to die for.

The headset comes in two different colors, pink (or Quartz) and black, but the Quartz option is definitely the one to get if you’re looking for a little something different. Because it’s a razer headset, it offers the Razer Chroma RGB that you’d expect, but what makes the lighting unique here is that the lighting is stream-reactive. This works by integrating the Razer Synapse software into your streaming software of choice, and it will react to whatever’s happening in your stream. You can make it have different lighting effects if people comment or subscribe, which will make your viewers feel more immersed in your stream.

But even if you’re not a streamer yourself, the lighting is extremely endearing, which isn’t something I say about RGB lighting on a gaming headset very often.

Of course, the best PC gaming headsets need to actually sound good as well, and this headset has no problems there. I’ve had this gaming headset for nearly four years now, and while the cloth USB cable is a little worse for wear, it still works just as good today as the day I first pulled it out of the package.

The USB-only connection does limit this headset to PC users, though, so if you have a wide variety of devices you want to connect to, this will only connect to those with an open USB-A port. But if you’re sitting at your desk playing the best PC games (the way they’re meant to be played if you ask me), then you’re going to have zero issues here.

2. Audeze Mobius

A PC gaming headset to transport you to a different world

Audeze Mobius PC gaming headset specs:

Connection: 2.4GHz, USB, Bluetooth | Drivers: 100mm Planar Magnetic | Lighting: No | Microphone: detachable | Other features: 3D emulation, integrated head tracking, includes Waves NX tech

✅ Excellent sound quality

✅ 3D sound emulation is cool as heck

❌ Expensive

Walmart: Audeze Mobius

When you’re going out to buy one of the best PC gaming headsets, there’s two directions you can go. You can either buy a headset with super low latency that will just help you pinpoint the footsteps of enemies in competitive games, and then there are headsets with unique technology that transport you to a different world. The Audeze Mobius is basically a VR headset for your ears.

This headset uses unique hardware to track every movement of your head, then works together with a software solution to make it sound like you are inside the game you’re playing. And because this headset uses Audeze’s incredible planar magnetic audio drivers, the audio quality is top-notch, along with providing probably the most immersive sound I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing.

What’s better is that it works regardless of the game you’re playing, so you don’t have to worry about compatibility getting in the way of your immersion.

The Audeze Mobius is a wireless gaming headset, but if you want to get the most out of it, I recommend using it in a wired configuration. That’s where the 3D head tracking works, and as long as you’re sitting at your desk while playing PC games, this gaming headset is incredible when it’s wired up.

But because it supports Bluetooth, you can totally connect it to your phone, which is something I used to do all the time. While it might be a little cringe to wear a PC gaming headset outside, the Audeze Mobius doesn’t even really look like a gaming headset, so no one will even know you’re living your best gamer life.

3. HyperX Cloud Alpha

The best PC gaming headset for esports

HyperX Cloud Alpha PC gaming headset specs:

Connection: 3.5mm Audio | Drivers: 50mm neodymium magnetic | Lighting: No | Microphone: detachable | Other features: multi-platform support, detachable microphone, in-line audio control

✅ Affordable

✅ 3.5mm means its compatible with everything

❌ Nothing flashy

Walmart: HyperX Cloud Alpha

If you’re looking for the best PC gaming headset, and you don’t want to break the bank, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is the best choice, hands-down. Because it uses a simple 3.5mm audio connection and has no fancy lighting or software, it means all the money you’re spending is going towards one thing: sound quality. Right out of the box, this gaming headset punches way above its weight class, with a great sound profile.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha has an incredibly rigid aluminum frame, too, so while it’s affordable, you don’t have to worry about it breaking the first time you drop it from your desk.

This is the PC gaming headset to grab if you’re looking for something affordable with none of the bells and whistles brands love to charge extra for. No matter what kind of PC games you play, this gaming headset will absolutely get the job done. Plus, it’s the only one on this list you can actually use with your Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck.

4. Alienware 920H Tri-Mode gaming headset

The best wireless PC gaming headset

Alienware 920H PC gaming headset specs:

Connection: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz dongle, 3.5mm Audio | Drivers: 40mm | Lighting: Yes, 2 zones | Microphone: detachable | Other features: multi-platform support, detachable microphone, touch controls, Dolby Atmos virtual surround, noise-canceling

✅ Gorgeous Alienware aesthetic

✅ Dolby Atmos

❌ Expensive

Best Buy: Alienware 920H

Alienware has been making the best gaming laptops and PCs ever since they were even a thing, and the company has been expanding to peripherals more and more with every passing year. The Alienware 920H Tri-Mode gaming headset is the company’s latest attempt at a wireless gaming headset and it’s the best yet.

The headset has Dolby Atmos-certified virtual surround sound, making for a truly immersive gaming experience. As if Dolby Atmos wasn’t a big enough selling point, it also has active noise canceling, which will help you block out everything but the game you’re playing.

The gaming headset also packs some tasteful RGB lighting, limited to just the Alienware logo on each side of the headset. It also follows the same design philosophy as other recent Alienware computers, and is the headset to get if you’re rocking an Alienware rig. There’s nothing better than matching hardware, right?

Why trust my PC gaming headset recommendations?

I’ve been reviewing PC gaming headsets for years now, and even in my free time I’m basically always playing PC games. I’m also a huge audiophile, and I love having hardware that can keep up with whatever I’m listening to. There are so many gaming headsets out there that fail whenever you’re listening to anything that isn’t a bombastic shooter, and that’s part of my testing process.

Let me help you pick a PC gaming headset

Even if none of the PC gaming headsets here strike your fancy, I have experience with dozens of them. If you want personalized help picking out the best PC gaming headset, feel free to leave a comment or reach out to me on Twitter. I’ll do my best to pick out the best gaming headset for your own individual needs.