The best gaming laptops have changed so much over the last decade or so, quickly becoming the go-to way to play the best PC games. You see, now that Nvidia and Intel have both released new hardware, you don’t have to compromise to play your library on a gaming laptop.

And with all of this new hardware announced at CES 2023, it’s the best time to get yourself one of the best gaming laptops – as you now have a solid couple of years before new GPUs replace the Nvidia RTX 4080.

However, while the best gaming laptops get better and better, they also become more numerous. Gaming laptops are made by so many different manufacturers these days, and each of those manufacturers have a wide range of products that can be truly confusing to navigate. Luckily, I’m here to help. I’ve been reviewing the best gaming laptops for years and I can help you find the best laptop for your gaming needs.

How to pick the best gaming laptop

💵 Choose the gaming laptop that fits your budget first

🏃‍♀️ Do you need it to be thin and lightweight?

🎮 What games do you like to play?

👷‍♀️ Do you need to do work on the laptop?

1. Razer Blade 15

Luxury and power in a gaming laptop

✨ Easily the most beautiful gaming laptop out there

🏃‍♀️ Thin and light

💰 Expensive

Razer Blade 15 specs:

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060 – Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | RAM: 16GB, 32GB | Storage (SSD): 1TB | Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Screen Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; 2,560 x 1,440; 3,840 x 2,160

Razer didn’t invent the gaming laptop, but it certainly helped perfect it. The Razer Blade 15 remains one of the most beautiful gaming laptops on the market, and one of the only ones you can take out in public and be sure no one will be snickering at your laptop choice. The sleek black aluminum unibody build, along with the classy illuminated Razer logo makes this the gaming laptop equivalent of a MacBook Pro.

But it’s not just a pretty face. Out of all the gaming laptops I’ve used in the past, the Razer Blade 15 has consistently been one of the fastest out there, especially in the portable gaming laptop class. There are laptops with the same hardware that will be slightly faster, but you’re going to have a hard time carrying them around with you – and isn’t that what a gaming laptop is all about anyway?

I haven’t used the current 12th-generation Intel-based Razer Blade 15, but apart from that CPU it hasn’t changed from the 2021 model that I reviewed at TechRadar. And I still miss that laptop every day.

2. Asus TUF Dash F15

An affordable Razer Blade alternative

💪 Powerful and portable

💰 Affordable

🤔 Gamer aesthetic might be divisive

Asus TUF F15 specs:

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 3050 – Nvidia RTX 3070 | RAM: 8GB, 16GB | Storage (SSD): 512GB, 1TB | Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Screen Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; 2,560 x 1,440

When Asus released the first Asus TUF Dash back in 2020 with the AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, I was blown away by how fast the performance was for such a thin and light laptop. And while that alone would have made me a huge fan of the laptop, the entry price of just $1,199 is an incredible deal a gaming laptop this portable.

Fast forward to 2022, and the laptop doesn’t sport AMD processors anymore, instead including the incredible Intel Alder Lake chips. And, one of the biggest complaints has been fixed, with Asus finally including a webcam – which is likely why this year’s model jumps above $1,000 for the first time in a while.

3. Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

This gaming laptop looks like business, but it means business

💰 Decent value

💪 Powerful

🤔 Questionable gaming laptop design

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE specs:

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060 – Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | RAM: 16GB, 32GB | Storage (SSD): 512GB, 1TB | Screen Size: 14 inches, 16 inches | Screen Resolution: 1,920 x 1,200; 2,560 x 1,600

I have the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE in front of me right now, and I still can’t help but think that it looks like a business laptop from 2012, but with more openings for airflow. The simple silver laptop design will blend in with any professional setting, which would make this laptop perfect for sneaking in some games in between meetings at work. Because, well, it’s still an Acer Predator laptop.

Despite the unassuming exterior, this laptop is powered by the latest Intel H-series processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. That combination is easily able to max out any game you throw at it, even with the QHD display option. That’s the model I have, and while I haven’t spent much time with it, I can still tell that Acer didn’t compromise on screen quality to get a 240Hz refresh rate.

I’ll be updating this entry as I spend more time with this laptop over the next week or so, but it’s looking like this is easily one of the best gaming laptops, especially if you’re looking for something for both work and play.

4. Alienware X17 R2

The ultimate gaming laptop

🏃‍♀️The fastest gaming laptop on this list

😍 Absolutely beautiful design

😭 Extremely expensive

Alienware x17 R2 specs:

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-Intel Core i9; AMD Ryzen Ryzen 7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060 – Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti; AMD Radeon RX 6700M - Radeon RX 6850M | RAM: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB | Storage (SSD): 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB | Screen Size: 17.3 inches | Screen Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; 2,560 x 1,440; 3,840 x 2,160

The Alienware X17 is an absolute powerhouse of a gaming laptop, no matter whether you go with an Intel / Nvidia model, or with the AMD advantage model that I have in-house. This is the gaming laptop you need if all you want to play is the latest and greatest PC games with no compromises.

Over the last few weeks of playing with the Alienware X17, I’ve thrown every PC game under the sun at it, and nothing slows it down. Even the newly-updated The Witcher 3 next-gen update is completely playable here.

One big downside, though, is that it’s a large laptop. While that’s expected with any 17-inch gaming laptop, there’s a lip that extends past the back of the display. This rear portion has a few ports (including power), but more importantly allows for better cooling. That means it can compete with even bigger desktop-replacement gaming laptops.

It is kind of in the realm of “desktop replacement” itself, but it at least looks good on your desk, and if you have to pick it up you probably won’t strain your back doing so – but it’ll be close.

I love this gaming laptop, I just wish it had a bit of a smaller profile so I could more easily fit it in my backpack.

5. Dell G15

A budget gaming laptop that doesn’t suck

💰 Affordable

⏩ Solid performance for the price

😭 Plastic chassis

CPU: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060 – Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | RAM: 8GB, 16GB | Storage (SSD): 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Screen Size: 15.6 inches | Screen Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080; 2,560 x 1,440

While many of the best gaming laptops are extremely expensive, you can still get a decent gaming laptop under $1,000. The Dell G15 is probably my favorite budget gaming laptop, with a solid set of specs and an aesthetic that doesn’t look like a Fisher-Price product.

That being said, the chassis is still primarily plastic, but that’s easier to swallow when you look at the specs you’re getting for the price. What’s weird is that the cheapest version of the laptop isn’t even the weakest, with a model with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and an RTX 3050 Ti being more affordable than a similar RTX 3050 model.

That RTX 3050 Ti version will let you play any game you throw at it at 1080p, but I wouldn’t recommend upgrading the screen beyond that. The standard 1080p 120Hz display is perfect for that graphics card, and the 1440p display should only be considered if you’re also going to upgrade to the RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

There are so many affordable gaming laptops out there, and there will probably be some pretty slick deals for Black Friday, but this is the budget laptop you should keep your eyes open for.

Why trust my gaming laptop recommendations?

I’m something of a gaming laptop aficionado. I’ve been using and testing the best gaming laptops for years now, and I know exactly how to make a laptops weaknesses become apparent. I also test gaming laptops for weeks at a time, which is longer than most outlets have time for. That means if a gaming laptop fails after a while, I’ll know, and will either address it with the manufacturer or let y’all know.

My goal is to help you get a gaming laptop that’s going to both make you happy and last years at a time.

Gaming laptops are already expensive, buying one shouldn’t be stressful. That’s what I’m here for.

Let me help you buy a gaming laptop

If you have any questions about buying a gaming laptop, please either leave a comment or reach out to us on Twitter. I’ll do my best to get back to you as soon as possible, and will help you find the perfect gaming laptop for your specific needs.