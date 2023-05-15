(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo)

Nintendo’s amiibo figurines may not be as popular as they once were – and their usefulness has often been questioned by gamers – but the little video game statues can help you out in a big way in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

You can access new cosmetics, extra materials, and in-game bonuses like a new mount to ride. All it takes is a simple scan of one of Nintendo’s many collectibles to make one of the best Nintendo Switch games even better.

There’s a good chance you’ll have a least one or two amiibo laying around the house that may be compatible, so here’s a comprehensive list of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlocks that explains exactly what you get.

Every amiibo compatible with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are 26 amiibo figures that are compatible with The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Every amiibo is related to the Zelda series, so don’t expect your Mario or Yoshi amiibo to work here.

Bokoblin

Daruk

Ganondorf

Guardian

Link (8-Bit - The Legend of Zelda)

Link (Archer - Breath of the Wild)

Link (Link’s Awakening)

Link (Majora’s Mask)

Link (Ocarina of Time)

Link (Rider - Breath of the Wild)

Link (Skyward Sword)

Link (Super Smash Bros.)

Link (Tears of the Kingdom)

Link (Twilight Princess)

Mipha

Revali

Shiek

Toon Link (Super Smash Bros.)

Toon Link (The Wind Waker)

Toon Zelda (The Wind Waker)

Urbosa

Wolf Link and Midna

Young Ling (Super Smash Bros.)

Zelda (Breath of the Wild)

Zelda (Super Smash Bros.)

Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword HD)

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlocks

Want to know what each amiibo grants you in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Here’s what you’ll unlock when you tap each figurine into the game.

Bokoblin amiibo

With the Bokoblin amiibo, you’ll get a variant of ingredients, including Raw Meat, and shields and weapons including the Spiked Boko Shield. You can also get the Bokoblin Fabric for your paraglider.

Walmart: Bokoblin amiibo

Amazon: Bokoblin amiibo

Daruk amiibo

Tap the Daruk amiibo into the game and you’ll get mining materials, including Flint and Rock Slate, and weapons including the Cobble Crusher. You also get the Goron-Champion Fabric and Vah Rudania Divine Helm.

Walmart: Daruk amiibo

Amazon: The Champions amiibo

Ganondorf amiibo

The amiibo of Link’s arch nemesis will grant you ingredients, including Raw Meat, and materials including Amber.

Walmart: Ganondorf amiibo

Amazon: Ganondorf amiibo

Guardian amiibo

Scan the ancient Guardian amiibo and you’ll get metal crates that can contain Arrows and a selection of shields and weapons like the Rusty Shield. You also get an Ancient-Sheikah Fabric for your paraglider.

Walmart: Guardian amiibo

Amazon: Guardian amiibo

8-Bit Link amiibo

Tap in the Link 8-Bit amiibo and barrels will drop into the game that contain arrows and weapons, including the Knight’s Broadsword.

Walmart: 8-Bit Link amiibo

Amazon: 8-Bit Link amiibo

Archer Link amiibo

If you own the Archer Link amiibo, you can scan it into the game to receive a chest containing a Solider’s Bow, as well as plenty of meat and fish. You’ll also get the Tunic of Memories Fabric for your paraglider.

Walmart: Archer Link amiibo

Amazon: Archer Link amiibo

Link’s Awakening amiibo

Got the Link’s Awakening amiibo? Lucky you. Tapping this amiibo into the game drops chests with weapons and gives you a unique Egg fabric for your paraglider. Reports also suggest you can get a brand-new armor set, the Gear of Awakening, which includes the Cap of Awakening, Tunic of Awakening and Trousers of Awakening.

Walmart: Link's Awakening amiibo

Amazon: Link's Awakening amiibo

Majora’s Mask Link amiibo

The Majora’s Mask Link amiibo not only gives you mushrooms and swords, but you also get the Fierce Deity armor set that was available in Breath of the Wild. You can get the Fierce Diety Mask, Fierce Deity Armor and Fierce Diety Boots.

Walmart: Majora's Mask amiibo

Best Buy: Majora's Mask amiibo

Amazon: Majora's Mask Link amiibo

Ocarina of Time Link amiibo

Like the Majora’s Mask Link amiibo, scanning this figure into Tears of the Kingdom gives you a unique armor set in the form of the Hero of Time gear. You get the Cap of Time, Tunic of Time and Trousers of Time. You also get plenty of meat and a Solider’s Claymore.

Walmart: Ocarina of Time Link amiibo

Amazon: Ocarina of Time Link amiibo

Rider Link amiibo

Surprisingly, you won’t get a new mount with the Rider Link amiibo. Instead, you get get a variety of mushrooms and the Soldier’s Broadsword when you scan this figure. You can also unlock a new paraglider fabric.

Walmart: Rider Link amiibo

Amazon: Rider Link amiibo

Skyward Sword Link amiibo

The Skyward Sword Link is another amiibo with unique rewards. You’ll get chests with a Solider’s Shield and crates with arrows, and there’s also a chance you can get the White Sword of the Sky weapon. You also get a Sword-Spirit Fabric for Link’s paraglider. While it’s unconfirmed currently, the amiibo may also give you the Skyloft resident’s outfit which includes the Cap of the Sky, Tunic of the Sky and Trousers of the Sky.

Walmart: Skyward Sword amiibo

Amazon: Skyward Sword Link amiibo

Super Smash Bros. Link amiibo

The Super Smash Bros. Link amiibo gives you a chance to get Epona, along with an assortment of weapons and fruit.

Walmart: Super Smash Bros. Link amiibo

Amazon: Super Smash Bros. Link amiibo

Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo

The only official amiibo to launch with Tears of the Kingdom, this amiibo gives you a special paraglider fabric. It would have been nice to see something extra from this amiibo considering it’s the only one to launch with the game so far.

Walmart: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

Best Buy: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

GameStop: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

Amazon: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo

Twilight Princess Link amiibo

The Twilight Princess Link amiibo gives you access to the hero of Hyrule’s trusty steed Epona, and you also get items for cooking and the Cap of Twilight, Tunic of Twilight and Trousers of Twilight.

Walmart: Twilight Princess Link amiibo

GameStop: Twilight Princess Link amiibo

Amazon: Twilight Princess Link amiibo

Mipha amiibo

Mipha gives you the Zora-Champion Fabric for your paraglider and the Vah Ruta Divine Helm to show your allegiance to the Zora tribe.

Amazon: The Champions amiibo

Revali amiibo

Scanning the Revali amiibo will give you the Swallow or Falcon Bow and the possibility of getting the Rito-Champion Fabric for your paraglider. You also get the Vah Medoh Divine Helm.

Amazon: The Champions amiibo

Shiek amiibo

The Shiek amiibo bags you the same rewards that players received in Breath of the Wild, including the Eightfold Blade, the Shield of the Mind’s Eye, and the Phrenic Bow.

Amazon: Shiek amiibo

Toon Link Super Smash Bros. amiibo

Got the Toon Link Super Smash Bros. amiibo to hand? You’ll get a pile of fish, some weapons, and the Cap of the Wind, Tunic of the Wind and Trousers of the Wind gear so you can replicate Toon Link’s look.

Walmart: Toon Link amiibo

Amazon: Toon Link amiibo

Wind Waker Toon Link amiibo

Similar to the Smash Bros. Toon Link amiibo, you’ll get various weapons and some fish for tapping this amiibo in, and there’s also a chance to get the King of Red Lions Fabric.

Walmart: Toon Link amiibo

Amazon: Toon Link and Toon Zelda amiibo

Wind Waker Toon Zelda amiibo

The Wind Waker Toon Zelda amiibo is one of the best on this list. You can get a chest full of rare stones by scanning her in, including a Hyrlue Herbs and a Sea-Breeze Shield. What’s more, you can also receive the Bygone-Royal Fabric.

Amazon: Toon Link and Toon Zelda amiibo

Urbosa amiibo

Scan in the Geudo Champion Urbosa to receive some ingredients and Gerudo weapons. There’s also the chance you can earn the Gerudo-Champion Fabric and the Vah Naboris Divine Helm.

Walmart: Urbosa amiibo

Amazon: The Champions amiibo

Wolf Link and Midna amiibo

Sadly, you won’t be joined by a wolf companion in the overworld when you scan the Wolf Link and Midna amiibo this time around, but you do get a generous helping of meat for cooking purposes. Better yet, you can also get the Mirror of Twilight Fabric for your paraglider.

Walmart: Wolf Link and Midna amiibo

Amazon: Wolf Link and Midna amiibo

Young Link Super Smash Bros. amiibo

Young Link can net you a Soldier’s Claymore and various types of raw meat in Tears of the Kingdom. You can also receive Biggoron’s Sword.

Walmart: Young Link amiibo

Amazon: Young Link amiibo

Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo

The Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo brings vegetables and healthy cooking ingredients to your aid, as well as a precious gem. To make things even sweeter, you also get the Hyrule Princess Fabric for your glider.

Walmart: Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo

Amazon: Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo

Zelda Super Smash Bros. amiibo

The Zelda Super Smash Bros. amiibo provides some nice in-game rewards. You can get some rare stones and a variety of bows, as well as some herbs and flowers. There’s also a chance to earn the Dusk Bow.

Walmart: Zelda amiibo

Amazon: Zelda amiibo

Zelda and Loftwing Skyward Sword HD amiibo

The final compatible amiibo on this list is the Zelda and Loftwing Skyward Sword HD amiibo. Scanning this pair will give you another paraglider fabric to enjoy.

Walmart: Zelda and Loftwing amiibo

GameStop: Zelda and Loftwing amiibo

Amazon: Zelda and Loftwing amiibo

How to use amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’re unsure how to use amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, here’s what you need to do.

First of all, you won’t be able to use any amiibo until you attempt to open the Temple of Time in the game, which occurs shortly after the game’s introduction.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Once you unlock the Ultra Hand ability, you’ll see an option to select amiibo from the abilities menu (which can be viewed by pressing the L button). Simply select amiibo using the analog stick, then grab the figure of your choice. Place your amiibo over a compatible area (the analog stick on the right Joy-Con and the right analog stick on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller).

You can also use amiibo by entering the pause menu and navigating to the ‘Save’ and ‘Load’ screens. From here, select ‘Options” and look for the ‘amiibo’ sub-menu.