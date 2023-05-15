Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlocks and rewards
Find out every reward you can unlock using amiibo in Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo’s amiibo figurines may not be as popular as they once were – and their usefulness has often been questioned by gamers – but the little video game statues can help you out in a big way in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
You can access new cosmetics, extra materials, and in-game bonuses like a new mount to ride. All it takes is a simple scan of one of Nintendo’s many collectibles to make one of the best Nintendo Switch games even better.
There’s a good chance you’ll have a least one or two amiibo laying around the house that may be compatible, so here’s a comprehensive list of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlocks that explains exactly what you get.
Every amiibo compatible with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
There are 26 amiibo figures that are compatible with The Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Every amiibo is related to the Zelda series, so don’t expect your Mario or Yoshi amiibo to work here.
Bokoblin
Daruk
Ganondorf
Guardian
Link (8-Bit - The Legend of Zelda)
Link (Archer - Breath of the Wild)
Link (Link’s Awakening)
Link (Majora’s Mask)
Link (Ocarina of Time)
Link (Rider - Breath of the Wild)
Link (Skyward Sword)
Link (Super Smash Bros.)
Link (Tears of the Kingdom)
Link (Twilight Princess)
Mipha
Revali
Shiek
Toon Link (Super Smash Bros.)
Toon Link (The Wind Waker)
Toon Zelda (The Wind Waker)
Urbosa
Wolf Link and Midna
Young Ling (Super Smash Bros.)
Zelda (Breath of the Wild)
Zelda (Super Smash Bros.)
Zelda and Loftwing (Skyward Sword HD)
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo unlocks
Want to know what each amiibo grants you in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Here’s what you’ll unlock when you tap each figurine into the game.
Bokoblin amiibo
With the Bokoblin amiibo, you’ll get a variant of ingredients, including Raw Meat, and shields and weapons including the Spiked Boko Shield. You can also get the Bokoblin Fabric for your paraglider.
Daruk amiibo
Tap the Daruk amiibo into the game and you’ll get mining materials, including Flint and Rock Slate, and weapons including the Cobble Crusher. You also get the Goron-Champion Fabric and Vah Rudania Divine Helm.
Ganondorf amiibo
The amiibo of Link’s arch nemesis will grant you ingredients, including Raw Meat, and materials including Amber.
Guardian amiibo
Scan the ancient Guardian amiibo and you’ll get metal crates that can contain Arrows and a selection of shields and weapons like the Rusty Shield. You also get an Ancient-Sheikah Fabric for your paraglider.
8-Bit Link amiibo
Tap in the Link 8-Bit amiibo and barrels will drop into the game that contain arrows and weapons, including the Knight’s Broadsword.
Archer Link amiibo
If you own the Archer Link amiibo, you can scan it into the game to receive a chest containing a Solider’s Bow, as well as plenty of meat and fish. You’ll also get the Tunic of Memories Fabric for your paraglider.
Link’s Awakening amiibo
Got the Link’s Awakening amiibo? Lucky you. Tapping this amiibo into the game drops chests with weapons and gives you a unique Egg fabric for your paraglider. Reports also suggest you can get a brand-new armor set, the Gear of Awakening, which includes the Cap of Awakening, Tunic of Awakening and Trousers of Awakening.
Majora’s Mask Link amiibo
The Majora’s Mask Link amiibo not only gives you mushrooms and swords, but you also get the Fierce Deity armor set that was available in Breath of the Wild. You can get the Fierce Diety Mask, Fierce Deity Armor and Fierce Diety Boots.
Ocarina of Time Link amiibo
Like the Majora’s Mask Link amiibo, scanning this figure into Tears of the Kingdom gives you a unique armor set in the form of the Hero of Time gear. You get the Cap of Time, Tunic of Time and Trousers of Time. You also get plenty of meat and a Solider’s Claymore.
Rider Link amiibo
Surprisingly, you won’t get a new mount with the Rider Link amiibo. Instead, you get get a variety of mushrooms and the Soldier’s Broadsword when you scan this figure. You can also unlock a new paraglider fabric.
Skyward Sword Link amiibo
The Skyward Sword Link is another amiibo with unique rewards. You’ll get chests with a Solider’s Shield and crates with arrows, and there’s also a chance you can get the White Sword of the Sky weapon. You also get a Sword-Spirit Fabric for Link’s paraglider. While it’s unconfirmed currently, the amiibo may also give you the Skyloft resident’s outfit which includes the Cap of the Sky, Tunic of the Sky and Trousers of the Sky.
Super Smash Bros. Link amiibo
The Super Smash Bros. Link amiibo gives you a chance to get Epona, along with an assortment of weapons and fruit.
Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo
The only official amiibo to launch with Tears of the Kingdom, this amiibo gives you a special paraglider fabric. It would have been nice to see something extra from this amiibo considering it’s the only one to launch with the game so far.
Twilight Princess Link amiibo
The Twilight Princess Link amiibo gives you access to the hero of Hyrule’s trusty steed Epona, and you also get items for cooking and the Cap of Twilight, Tunic of Twilight and Trousers of Twilight.
Mipha amiibo
Mipha gives you the Zora-Champion Fabric for your paraglider and the Vah Ruta Divine Helm to show your allegiance to the Zora tribe.
Revali amiibo
Scanning the Revali amiibo will give you the Swallow or Falcon Bow and the possibility of getting the Rito-Champion Fabric for your paraglider. You also get the Vah Medoh Divine Helm.
Shiek amiibo
The Shiek amiibo bags you the same rewards that players received in Breath of the Wild, including the Eightfold Blade, the Shield of the Mind’s Eye, and the Phrenic Bow.
Toon Link Super Smash Bros. amiibo
Got the Toon Link Super Smash Bros. amiibo to hand? You’ll get a pile of fish, some weapons, and the Cap of the Wind, Tunic of the Wind and Trousers of the Wind gear so you can replicate Toon Link’s look.
Wind Waker Toon Link amiibo
Similar to the Smash Bros. Toon Link amiibo, you’ll get various weapons and some fish for tapping this amiibo in, and there’s also a chance to get the King of Red Lions Fabric.
Wind Waker Toon Zelda amiibo
The Wind Waker Toon Zelda amiibo is one of the best on this list. You can get a chest full of rare stones by scanning her in, including a Hyrlue Herbs and a Sea-Breeze Shield. What’s more, you can also receive the Bygone-Royal Fabric.
Urbosa amiibo
Scan in the Geudo Champion Urbosa to receive some ingredients and Gerudo weapons. There’s also the chance you can earn the Gerudo-Champion Fabric and the Vah Naboris Divine Helm.
Wolf Link and Midna amiibo
Sadly, you won’t be joined by a wolf companion in the overworld when you scan the Wolf Link and Midna amiibo this time around, but you do get a generous helping of meat for cooking purposes. Better yet, you can also get the Mirror of Twilight Fabric for your paraglider.
Young Link Super Smash Bros. amiibo
Young Link can net you a Soldier’s Claymore and various types of raw meat in Tears of the Kingdom. You can also receive Biggoron’s Sword.
Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo
The Zelda Breath of the Wild amiibo brings vegetables and healthy cooking ingredients to your aid, as well as a precious gem. To make things even sweeter, you also get the Hyrule Princess Fabric for your glider.
Zelda Super Smash Bros. amiibo
The Zelda Super Smash Bros. amiibo provides some nice in-game rewards. You can get some rare stones and a variety of bows, as well as some herbs and flowers. There’s also a chance to earn the Dusk Bow.
Zelda and Loftwing Skyward Sword HD amiibo
The final compatible amiibo on this list is the Zelda and Loftwing Skyward Sword HD amiibo. Scanning this pair will give you another paraglider fabric to enjoy.
How to use amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
If you’re unsure how to use amiibo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, here’s what you need to do.
First of all, you won’t be able to use any amiibo until you attempt to open the Temple of Time in the game, which occurs shortly after the game’s introduction.
Once you unlock the Ultra Hand ability, you’ll see an option to select amiibo from the abilities menu (which can be viewed by pressing the L button). Simply select amiibo using the analog stick, then grab the figure of your choice. Place your amiibo over a compatible area (the analog stick on the right Joy-Con and the right analog stick on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller).
You can also use amiibo by entering the pause menu and navigating to the ‘Save’ and ‘Load’ screens. From here, select ‘Options” and look for the ‘amiibo’ sub-menu.
