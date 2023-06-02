Nintendo has quietly announced two new Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors and a sequel to its party-focused Switch launch title, 1-2-Switch.

Players can pick up two new pairs of Joy-Con from June 30: Pastel Pink and Pastel Yellow, and Pastel Purple and Pastel Green.

The colors will be popular with those who covet the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console, as it was the only bundle released with pastel-colored Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo also announced Everybody 1-2-Switch, a party game that lets players use their Joy-Con or smart devices to take part in team-based games. Like the pastel-colored Joy-Con, it’s also out on June 30 and costs $29.99.

Even though 1-2-Switch wasn’t particularly well-received, it’s still one of the best showcases of what HD Rumble can do. Some of the minigames make clever use of haptic feedback, such as being able to feel how many balls are rolling around inside the Joy-Con with convincing accuracy.

Everybody 1-2-Switch will include various minigames. (Credit: Nintendo)

Unfortunately for Nintendo’s party game, many felt like it should have been bundled in with the console itself, which makes the announcement of a sequel rather surprising. Still, the Switch is a fantastic console for local multiplayer in an age where its competitors prefer online play, so the more games like Everybody 1-2-Switch the better.

With Sony holding its PlayStation Showcase in May, and Microsoft due to hold its own Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, it remains to be seen whether Nintendo will hold an event of its own after E3 2023 was canceled.

Nintendo historically holds a Nintendo Direct during September, so even if it’s quiet over the next two months, we should hear more soon.