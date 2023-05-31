Microsoft could be gearing up to show Fable at its Xbox Games Showcase event on June 11.

The Xbox official Twitter account posted a short video that showed a controller covered in glitter, and a trail leading all the way to a monitor showing the logo for the Xbox Games Showcase. (I don’t envy whoever had to clean that up.)

The video was also accompanied by music that sounded rather similar to what players recalled from the original Fable, and glitter is used to direct players to their next objective in the game.

We last saw Fable – or at least a CGI trailer announcing the game – in 2020. The reboot is being handled by Forza Horizon developer Playground Games and promises to resurrect a series that has been dormant since its original developer, Lionhead Studios, was shuttered in 2016.

The game has apparently been in development since at least 2018, which suggests that we may be treated to some gameplay footage at long last. However, Microsoft will want to ensure that Fable makes a better impression than Halo Infinite did when it was first shown to the public.

With Sony’s PlayStation Showcase now out of the way, and many feeling disappointed by what was shown, there’s a chance for Microsoft to curry some favor among its audience and entice those who still haven’t jumped to the next generation of consoles.

I’m expected to see some surprises and lots of support for Xbox Game Pass, which has been Microsoft’s main focus over the past few years. But there are plenty of games that Microsoft has already announced that gamers would like an update on like Avowed, State of Decay 3, Perfect Dark, and many more.

If Fable is shown and Starfield manages to impress, it could be a very good showing for Microsoft indeed. However, due to the expectation placed on Starfield due to Microsoft’s recent mistakes, I can’t help but feel Starfield is destined to fail.

We don't have to wait long to find out exactly what's in store at the Xbox Games Showcase.