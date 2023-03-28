Nintendo has announced a special edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED. It will release on April 28.

The console features brass-colored Joy-Con controllers, a white dock, and Zelda-themed runic markings across its front and back. Internally, it’s identical to a standard Nintendo Switch OLED.

Announced during an extended Tears of the Kingdom gameplay reveal, its price has not been revealed. Other special edition Switch consoles, like that for Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, have gone for $359.99.

Additionally, a Tears of the Kingdom-theme Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will release later on May 12, the same day the game is expected to hit shelves. We’re not sure whether a few swanky gold runes will earn that controller a place on our pick of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, but we like the look of it nonetheless.

The gamepad will be joined by a Zelda-themed carry case. Again, one for our best Nintendo Switch accessories? Maybe.

Expectations are high. After Breath of the Wild blew away fans in 2017 with its freeform open world and organic exploration, they’ve been eagerly awaiting its sequel. Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t look to be resting on its predecessor’s laurels, with new vehicle crafting mechanics and a bigger emphasis on open-air traversal.

It’s certainly got a good chance of earning a spot on our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games. Fingers crossed the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom release date doesn’t get pushed back.