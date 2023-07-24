Photos of Sony’s upcoming Project Q handheld have leaked online, confirming what we already knew about the PS5 handheld – that it’s an Android tablet wedged between a DualSense controller.

The leaked images, which you can see below, show the Remote Play streaming handheld laid bare. A video has also been shared on Twitter, showing the back of Project Q and the fact it will include a touchscreen.

Even though leaks can sometimes be fabricated, like the recent Nintendo Switch 2 photos, this one appears to be legitimate. It also does little to inspire confidence in the PS5 handheld, which has received criticism online for its unwieldy design, lack of functionality and potential $199 price point.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Project Q leaks

📸 Several photos of the Sony Project Q have leaked

🤖 It shows the tablet is running Android

👀 A video also shows the back of the device

⏰ We’re still waiting for an official name, price and release date

Project Q is also reported to have a battery life of around three to four hours, which is worse than the PS5 controller battery life – one of the biggest frustrations many have with Sony’s gamepad.

(Credit: Twitter)

We’re still waiting for Sony to announce the official name, price and release date of Project Q, but we know it’s due out this year. It’s set to be a busy year for PlayStation hardware, with the release of the PlayStation Earbuds for PS5, PS5 Access controller, and – reportedly – a PS5 Slim.

Sony also revealed a Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will release on September 1, along with a new PS5 controller color and cover plates in case you already own a PlayStation 5.

It’s worth bearing in mind that Project Q isn’t a cloud gaming handheld, or at least not in its current form. It lets you Remote Play the best PS5 games you already own from your console at 1080p but with the added benefit of utilizing the DualSense controller’s features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Project Q seems like an over-engineered product that is aimed at a niche audience, but we’ll see how consumers respond when we finally get a release date.