Sony has revealed a Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle is on the way, and just like the web-swinging hero himself, it’s bound to be incredibly popular with PlayStation gamers.

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle is the first time Sony has included a custom DualSense controller design, a custom PS5 cover, and a digital copy of a game in one package. And thankfully, existing PS5 owners can also get in on the action as the Spider-Man 2 PS5 controller and covers will be sold separately.

But when is the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle preorder and release date? And how much will it cost? Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is tipped to be one of the best PS5 games when it releases on October 20, 2023, so read on for everything you need to know about Sony’s limited edition console and make sure you sign up for restock updates so you don’t miss out.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle preorder date

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle preorder date begins on July 28, 2023. Players in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria and Portugal can get the limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 directly from PlayStation at direct.playstation.com, or at other select retailers.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle release date

The Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle release date is September 1, 2023, which is over a month before the game is out on October 20, 2023. The bundle comes with a limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 console cover, a Spider-Man 2 PS5 controller, and a digital download code for the game.

Players who purchase the bundle will also receive an early unlock Arachknight Suit for Peter with three additional color variants, an early unlock Shadow Spider Suit for Miles with three additional color variants, an early unlock Web Grabber gadget, and three skill points.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle price

Sony hasn’t revealed the price of the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle just yet, but we can make some predictions as to how much it might cost.

A recent Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle cost $559 in the US, saving players $10 if they bought the console and game separately. However, this bundle came with a standard PS5 and controller.

Therefore we already know the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will cost more than $559. The Spider-Man 2 PS5 controller will likely cost $74.99 and the Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers should cost $64.99. Sony will hopefully bring the cost down due to everything being part of a bundle, so expect the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle to cost between $659 and $679.

Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle restock alerts

Can’t find the Spider-Man 2 PS5 in stock or wanted to be alerted when pre-orders go live? Follow Matt Swider on Twitter for restock alerts and turn on notifications so you can grab it before it’s gone or when it’s next available. Simply click on the bell icon on Matt’s profile to receive notifications so you don’t miss out on any Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle restock alerts.

Can you buy the Spider-Man 2 PS5 controller separately?

Yes! Sony is releasing the Spider-Man 2 PS5 controller separately so you don’t have to buy the entire bundle just to get your hands on it. It’s easily one of the best PS5 controller colors released so far, too, inspired by the symbiote that’s taking over Peter Parker in the game.

Expect the Spider-Man PS5 controller to cost $74.99, just like other custom DualSense pads like the God of War Ragnarok PS5 controller. It’ll be available on September 1, 2023.

Can you buy the Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers separately?

Yes! Sony is releasing Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers for both the PS5 Disc vs Digital, so if you’d rather just customize your PlayStation 5 and don’t want to pick up the bundle, thankfully you can.

It’s the first time Sony has released some limited edition PS5 covers based on a game in the West, as it previously released PS5 face plates for Final Fantasy 16 but only in Japan.

In terms of price, it’s likely the Spider-Man 2 PS5 covers will cost $64.99, which is the same as the PS5 LeBron James Limited Edition PS5 covers.