Want to preorder the LeBron James PS5 controller before its release date on July 27 so you don’t miss out?

Sony has shared the LeBron James PS5 controller preorder date, which is launching in select markets next month. Preorders for the limited edition DualSense controller begin starting this Thursday, June 29, exclusively through the PlayStation Direct store.

The controller is launching in the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Benelux. Fans in Canada can also preorder the LeBron James PS5 controller this Thursday on June 29.

The LeBron James PS5 controller price is $79.99 and will only be available while supplies last. You can pick up a matching PS5 console cover that also features LeBron James-inspired artwork. Like the controller, it will be available to pre-order on Thursday, June 29, through the PlayStation Direct store and costs $64.99.

The PS5 controller features elements inspired by LeBron’s “love for gaming and community”, according to the official PlayStation Blog. The custom pad features personal imagery and adages that have been meaningful to LeBron’s journey to becoming a top athlete.

Sony has launched 10 PS5 controller colors across the console’s lifespan so far. Fans have already been treated to a God of War Ragnarok controller, a Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller, and a Final Fantasy 16 controller. Unfortunately, the latter was only released in Japan.

As you might expect, the LeBron PS5 controller is likely to sell out fast, so get your preorder in before it’s snapped up by resellers and scalpers. The Hogwarts Legacy controller was held for ransom by scalpers looking to line their pockets due to the limited supply and high demand.

Not to be outdone by Sony, Microsoft has released several Xbox Series X controller colors of its own, including a new Starfield Xbox controller that you can buy right now. Nintendo also has released countless Nintendo Switch Joy-Con colors over the years, with the latest colorway being pastel designs.