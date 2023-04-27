A new PS5 controller color is coming, but you’ll have to be in Japan to bag it.

To coincide with the release of Final Fantasy 16, Sony has unveiled a PS5 bundle that will release alongside the upcoming JRPG, as well as a limited edition FF16 DualSense controller and console design that will launch in limited quantities in Japan only.

The limited-run DualSense controller features artwork based on the game’s lore, including gold leaf-esque inscriptions and blue and metallic crystal designs across the touchpad.

The main console, meanwhile, has a black side plate with an illustration of the beasts Phoenix and Ifrit, which appear as summonable allies in FF16. In a Japanese blog post, Sony described the image as “decorated with a calming gold color”, so that’s definitely something.

The PS5 game bundle for the West is more typical. It includes a standard console and DualSense controller, plus a download copy of FF16. Sony doesn’t mention any kind of geographical exclusivity for the bundle, so it’s likely it’ll also appear in the US.

Pre-orders for the bundle will run from May 4 up to the game’s release on June 22.

Sony released a similar limited edition DualSense gamepad in the run-up to last year’s God of War. The God of War Ragnarok controller had a snazzy two-tone blue and white color scheme, and featured a bear and wolf insignia. It didn’t come packaged with a themed PS5, though.

Final Fantasy 16 is one of the most-anticipated games of the year, and will certainly be one of the biggest PS5 games of 2023. Will it make its way onto our pick of the best PS5 games? Well, given its revamping the storied series as an out-and-out action RPG, and recent previews have been very rosy, there’s a strong possibility.

While the game was initially expected to come to PC after its PlayStation exclusivity window expired, it now looks as if it will only be available on Sony’s system for the foreseeable. The game’s producer denied the existence of a PC port earlier this year and encouraged fans to buy a PS5 if they want to experience the game.