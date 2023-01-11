(Credit: Square Enix)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: FF16 isn’t coming to PC

🤨 Final Fantasy 16’s PC port has been put in doubt

✋ The game’s producer Naoki Yoshida has denied that a PC version was ever coming

🙏 Yoshida has urged people to buy a PS5 instead of waiting for a PC port

😕 Square Enix has previously said a PC port of FF 16 was in the works

It looks like PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16 isn’t coming to PC after all – at least that’s what the game’s produced Naoki Yoshida is now saying.

Yoshida has strongly denied the existence of any PC port of FF16, which is one of the biggest PS5 games in 2023, and has instead urged fans of Square Enix’s long-running series to buy a PlayStation 5. (Sony has at least announced that the PS5 stock shortage is now over.)

A video clip from Nico Video was shared by Twitter user Genki, who translated Yoshida’s comments which you can read below. The translation has since been verified by IGN.

“Nobody said a word about a PC version releasing,” said Yoshida. “Why is it like a PC version is releasing six months later? Don’t worry about that, buy a PS5! Sorry, I went overboard. We did our best, so please look forward to it.”

What makes Yoshida’s comments so baffling is that Sony has previously said that Final Fantasy 16 would be available on PC in the future. The game’s first reveal trailer explicitly said the game would be “also available on PC” but this wording was eventually scrubbed. More recently, a hype trailer was released in November 2023 that clearly says in the small print: “Final Fantasy XVI anticipated Summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months.”

So what’s going on? It’s extremely unlikely that FF 16 will come to Xbox Series X|S in six months – and you can forget about the possibility of a Nintendo Switch port. Much like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which debuted on PS4 and eventually came to PC, there’s no other logical fit in terms of which platform will get the game next.

But Yoshida’s strong denial that the game is coming to PC six months after the PS5 release is certainly odd. It could be a ploy to stop people waiting for an eventual PC port or perhaps Sony has quietly renegotiated the terms of the exclusivity deal.

Either way, PS5 owners will be able to play Final Fantasy 16 when it releases on June 22.