It may have taken over two years, but Sony says the PS5 stock shortage that has plagued its current-gen console is finally a thing of the past.

Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan took to the stage at CES 2023 to confidently declare that those who are searching for a PS5 restock should have far greater luck when it comes to securing a PlayStation 5 from now on.

Ryan also thanked fans for their patience, as consumers have had to deal with stock issues and scalpers since the PS5 launched on November 9, 2020.

“We truly appreciate the support and patience of the PlayStation community as we managed unprecedented demand amid global challenges over the past two years,” Ryan said.

“PS5 supply improved toward the end of last year, and I'm happy to share that December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales and that we have now sold more than 30 million units through to consumers worldwide.”

Ryan stressed that “everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.”

PS5 supply has undoubtedly improved over the last few months, with bundles including God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 being more accessible than the standalone consoles.

The increase in PS5 stock has also helped Sony reach 30 million PS5 sales, which is quite the achievement amid the consoles’ frustrating supply issues.

Sony is launching two new pieces of hardware in 2023, the DualSense Edge for $199 on January 23 and the PSVR 2 for $549 on February 22. Our very own

recently went

and came away impressed. The headset is packed with cutting-edge features such as eye-tracking and even includes a haptic vibration motor to add another layer of immersion.

Sony has announced more than 20 PSVR 2 games that are set to launch alongside its next-gen virtual reality headset. At CES 2023, Jim Ryan revealed that Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber were also coming to PSVR 2, which was enough to convince me to buy a PSVR 2 (once I’ve scrambled together the necessary amount of coins).

As for the DualSense Edge, Sony admitted that the pro controller’s battery life is actually worse than the standard DualSense that comes with every PS5, dampening my enthusiasm somewhat. Still, the DualSense Edge promises to be one of the best PS5 accessories you can buy, especially if you’re someone who primarily plays competitive online multiplayer games online.