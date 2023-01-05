(Credit: Photo by Olly Curtis/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 sales top 30 million

📈 Sony has revealed that PS5 sales have now exceeded 30 million units

🗣️ The announcement was made at CES 2023 where Sony spoke about PSVR 2 and its new accessibility controller, Project Leonardo

😮 Despite supply issues, the PS5 could hit 40 million units sold in the next 12 months

💪 December 2022 was also the best month ever for PS5 sales

The PS5 has sold more than 30 million units worldwide since its launch on November 12, 2020.

Sony made the announcement during its CES 2023 conference, and also shared that December 2022 was the best sales month ever for its highly-desirable console.

The last sales update from Sony put PS5 sales at 21.7 million units in July, which means Sony has shifted more than eight million consoles in the months since.

The sales total is all the more impressive amid the backdrop of supply issues Sony has faced ever since the PS5 launched. Finding a PS5 restock remains tricky for some, though the situation has improved dramatically in the last six months.

Sony also raised the price of the PS5 in August due to the global economic environment and high inflation rates. The price hike didn’t affect the US, however, but the cost of a PS5 increased by up to 21% depending on your location.

Bundles are still the easiest way to secure a PS5, with God of War Ragnarok bundles proving particularly popular with consumers. You can read my God of War Ragnarok review for my full thoughts on the Ghost of Sparta’s sumptuous albeit familiar sequel.

When it comes to whether you should buy the PS5 disc vs Digital, I still recommend going for the disc-based PS5 if you can. You’ll save money in the long run and also get the added bonus of being able to use the PlayStation 5 as a 4K Blu-ray player.

Sony has previously set a lofty goal of reaching 100 million PS5 sales during the console’s lifetime, which would make it the sixth most successful home console launch and the fourth best-selling PlayStation system. Sony’s chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki previously told the Financial Times that the company wanted to outsell the PS4 in a shorter time frame.

The PS2 currently holds the number one sales spot at 155 million sold, while the PS4 has sold 117.2 million units and the original PlayStation sold 102.49 million units.

This year is shaping up nicely for PS5 owners with the PSVR 2 release date on February 22 and the DualSense Edge controller releasing on January 26. There are also some blockbuster exclusives coming in 2023 as well, including Final Fantasy 16 and Spider-Man 2. A quick glance at our PS5 games 2023 list paints a promising picture for owners of Sony’s console.