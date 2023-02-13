(Credit: The Shortcut/Warner Bros.)

The Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller may be absolutely magical, but it’s already fallen into the hands of scalpers.

The limited edition DualSense controller is already being listed on eBay for exorbitant prices (thanks, GamesRadar), as resellers try to wring the pockets of unfortunate fans who were unable to pre-order the coveted controller.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Hogwarts Legacy scalpers

💰 The Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller is going for big bucks on eBay

👋 The limited edition DualSense quickly sold out when pre-orders went live

😤 Some listers are trying to sell the controller for almost four times its original price

🪄 Hogwarts Legacy released on February 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

One eBay seller is selling the controller for close to $300, which is almost four times its $75 MSRP, and a quick glance at similar listings shows others selling the gamepad for at least double the MSRP.

The controller is out now in the UK, hence the eBay listings, while US PS5 owners will have to wait until February 28 for the black and gold pad to arrive. Sadly, we’ll likely see more listings once the controller is out in the US.

The Hogwarts-themed DualSense was only available from PlayStation Direct in the US and UK, and pre-orders went live on February 10, the same day the game was released. Stock was extremely limited and quickly sold out, meaning it was given out on a first come, first served basis.

That’s fine if those who were buying the controller actually wanted it, but as is the case with any in-demand item, there will always be those looking to make a quick profit on those who missed out.

Critics have praised Hogwarts Legacy and its recreation of the Wizarding World. The game has an OpenCritic score of 86 with 91% of critics recommending the game in our Hogwarts Legacy review roundup.

With the arrival of the Hogwarts Legacy custom controller, there are now nine PS5 controller colors available. Sony also recently released its answer to the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, the DualSense Edge. You can read my PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Review for everything you need to know.