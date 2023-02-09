Hogwarts Legacy is set to be one of the best PS5 games of the year, and Sony is celebrating the launch of the game with a brand new PS5 DualSense controller color.

The Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller was revealed in a post on the PlayStation Blog explaining how the game’s developers harnessed the power of the PS5.

Avalanche Software artist Vanessa Palmer and art director Jeff Bunker gave some insight into how the design came to be, and you can see they settled on an elegant yet eye-catching look.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller

🎮 A new Hogwarts Legacy PS5 DualSense Controller is being released

🪄 The custom controller features the school of Hogwarts and gold flourishes

🌍 It’s only available in the US and the UK

📆 Pre-orders begin on February 10 with a launch date of February 28 in the US

“We wanted the controller design to combine magic with the decorative elements of the Victorian period,” said Palmer. “The sweeping magic and stars draw you to Hogwarts itself, creating a blend unique to our game and time period.”

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with the PlayStation team on the creation of this new DualSense controller for the upcoming game, Hogwarts Legacy, “ said Bunker. “Our goal was to bring a hint of the in-game experience into the player’s hands…literally.

“Many themes were considered, from the representation of the different houses, magic wands, beasts or even the sorting hat,” Bunker added. “But it was clear very early that we should focus on the star of the game, Hogwarts itself. So we centered the iconic castle and incorporated swirling motifs of Ancient Magic into the design, highlighting the player’s special role within the story.”

“From the beginning, we had a vision of a simple, clean and sophisticated aesthetic. White, blue, and aqua, amongst a number of other colors, were tried but in the end, we chose matte black as the primary color for the controller, not only because it contributed to our desired aesthetic, but also because it hints at the darker themes that players can expect in the game,” said Bunker. “To add a touch of authenticity, we incorporated old-gold Victorian intaglio etching into the designs of the castle and Ancient Magic swirls, highlighting the era in which the game takes place.”

The Hogwarts Legacy DualSense controller will only be available in limited quantities and is being sold exclusively on direct.playstation.com in the US and UK only. It’ll cost $74.99. It’s the second controller design based on a game, with the first being a God of War Ragnarok controller that was released last year.

Pre-orders in the US begin on Friday, February 10, at 10 am PT. The launch date is February 28. In the UK, pre-orders also begin at 10 am on February 10, though the controller launches earlier on February 10.

Hogwarts Legacy has been a hit with critics. In our Hogwarts Legacy review roundup, we mentioned that the game has an Opencritic score of 86 with 91% of critics recommending the game.

With the arrival of a custom controller celebrating the game, there are now nine PS5 controller colors available, if you don’t count the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller. We delivered our verdict on Sony’s pro pad last month – read my PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review for everything you need to know.