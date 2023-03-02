Hot on the heels of the PS5 DualSense Edge Sony has unveiled a new controller for its flagship console, this time themed around basketball legend LeBron James.

According to a PlayStation blog post, the gamepad features “elements inspired” by the famed player, which really amount to a few scribbles, doodle of crowns, and a few adages that have been “meaningful throughout his journey”.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: LePS5 controller

🎮 Sony has revealed a new PS5 controller and faceplate cover

🏀 They’ve been co-designed by basketball legend LeBron James

📦 Pre-orders will go live in select countries later this year

🤝 More product partnerships are on the way

James, for his part, did co-design the new controller skin and said he hopes “it’s something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail”.

It comes alongside a custom PS5 faceplate adorned with similar illustrations. They’ll be available as a limited release in select countries, although Sony hasn’t confirmed exactly which, and up for pre-order through the online PlayStation store later this year.

This is the first release to come out of PlayStation Playmakers – a new initiative whereby Sony will team up with various creators, athletes, actors, artists, gamers, and entertainers.

As well as James, Sony previously mentioned it has tapped comedian King Bach, BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester, basketball player NaLyssa Smith, footballer stars Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb, football freestyler (i.e. football juggler) Lisa Zimouche, footballer Romelu Lukaku, and Brazilian content creator Julio Cocielo for future collaborations.

Sony has revealed more PS5 controller colors across the console’s life. It launched a special edition God of War Ragnarok controller last year alongside a somewhat drab grey camouflage skin, and a recent leak suggests two more colors are on the way.

Microsoft has been a little more enthusiastic with gamepad skins, releasing a variety of Xbox Series X controller colors right from the get-go. There’s also plenty of alternative Xbox Series X controllers to choose from if you’d rather not pick up the standard wireless pad.

I can’t say I’m hugely taken by James’s PS5 controller and cover design, but appreciate it might gel with the basketball player’s biggest fans. The all-black DualSense plating, at the very least, looks pretty swish.