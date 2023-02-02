Sony might have 10 PS5 controller colors for players to choose from in the near future, as two new variants have been spotted.

Reddit user u/Loyal_Frost discovered two new colors are listed as options on the PlayStation warranty site: Metallic Red and Metallic Gray. The colors appear in a dropdown along with all the officially released colors like Cosmic Red and even the God of War Ragnarok controller, suggesting they could be legitimate.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 DualSense colors

🆕 Two new PS5 DualSense colors have been spotted

🎨 Metallic Gray and Metallic Red could be the next variants Sony releases

🎱 There are currently eight PS5 DualSense colors available

🎮 Sony also released the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller on January 26

There’s a clear distinction between the recently released Grey Camo and Cosmic Red in the dropdown, which is what I initially thought the controllers may have been mislabeled as. Turns out that’s not the case.

The last DualSense color Sony announced was the PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection back in September last year, which gave the controller a military-style makeover. A couple of new color options would be welcome, then, particularly now that the PS5 stock shortage has finally come to end.

With some marquee releases on our PS5 games 2023 list, we could also see some more custom DualSense controller designs, just like with God of War Ragnarok. A Final Fantasy 16 controller doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibilities, nor would a Spider-Man 2 pad.

PS5 sales are absolutely flying at the moment, so it makes sense that Sony would want to offer as many accessories, games, and add-ons as it can to capitalize on its growing install base. We’ll update this story should an announcement be forthcoming.