Sony shipped more PS5 consoles in the last three months of 2022, the most it’s managed yet, further proof that the PS5 stock shortage has finally come to an end.

In its latest earnings release, the Japanese company revealed it shipped 7.1 million PS5 consoles in the three months leading up to December 31, 2022, doubling the 3.9 million it managed in the same quarter in 2021.

Sony saw a big boost during the holiday season in particular, with an 83% increase in the same three-month period thanks to more consoles being available to buy.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 sales

📈 Sony has now shipped 32.1 million PS5 consoles to retailers

🤩 More PS5 consoles were shipped in the last three months of 2022 than at any other time

👍 PlayStation Plus subscribers also rose, but are still down from a year earlier

🪓 Software sales increased, driven largely by God of War Ragnarok

Those shipments mean Sony has now sold 32.1 million units to retailers, which is in line with its announcement at CES 2023 that it had sold 30 million PS5 consoles.

Sony will need to ship another 6.2 million consoles by the end of March if it wants to reach its revised shipment target of 19 million units.

In terms of other key metrics for Sony, PlayStation Plus subscribers increased slightly from the previous quarter, but are still down from the high of 48 million. Despite this, revenue from network services increased by 17%, likely down to average revenue increasing from people subscribing to PlayStation Plus Premium.

It’s clear that Sony is trying to encourage more people to opt for PS Plus Premium and Extra over Essential, but its methods do seem a tad aggressive. The company announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection – which gives PS Plus Essential subscribers 19 free games to download – is being removed in May. Here’s what you need to do before it disappears.

PS5 game sales were also up from the previous quarter, 86.5 million units compared to 62.5 million units, and was largely driven by the success of God of War Ragnarok. the game has sold a staggering 11 million copies in three months.

In my God of War Ragnarok review, I said it was a sumptuous albeit familiar sequel, which stopped it from earning a coveted place on our best PS5 games list.

It’s been a long road for PlayStation fans, as the PS5 was nearly impossible to find after it launched in November 2020 due to a global semiconductor chip storage, scalpers, and the impact of Covid-19. The only way to secure one was to track every PS5 restock, something which isn’t quite as necessary these days.

With the recent release of the PS5 DualSense Edge Controller, PSVR 2 on the horizon, and some blockbuster titles on our PS5 games 2023 list to look forward to, there’s a strong chance Sony’s momentum will continue.