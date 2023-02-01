Sony has announced that the PlayStation Plus Collection – which gives PS Plus Essential subscribers 19 free games to download – is being removed on May 9.

The service was a welcome perk for PlayStation 5 owners and includes some of the best PS4 games from Sony’s first-party studios and third-party publishers. It was also a nice way of revisiting titles you have missed if you were new to PlayStation in general.

However, Sony revealed the PS Plus Collection will be removed from the PlayStation Store in a blog post that revealed this month’s PS Plus free games. It means that PS Plus Essential subscribers will have to nab them before they’re gone for good or end up locked behind the more expensive subscription tiers of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra.

Here are all the games you can download for free in the PlayStation Plus Collection:

Sony first-party games

🩸 Bloodborne

🧟‍♀️ Days Gone

🤖 Detroit: Become Human

🪓 God of War

👨‍👦 Infamous Second Son

🔧 Ratchet and Clank

🐦 The Last Guardian

🦒 The Last of Us Remastered

🪙 Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

😱 Until Dawn

Third-party games

🦇 Batman: Arkham Knight

🔫 Battlefield 1

🪖 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition)

🍑 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

☢️ Fallout 4

⚔️ Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition

👹 Monster Hunter World

👊 Mortal Kombat X

🏠 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

You may be wondering why Persona 5 isn’t on the third-party games list, especially as it’s present in the hero image. Well, in April last year, Sony revealed that Atlus’s hit JRPG would leave the service on May 11, 2022, hence why there are now 19 games, not 20.

How do I claim the PS Plus Collection games for free? 🤔

You only have until May 9 to redeem the titles in the PlayStation Plus Collection before they disappear (or are absorbed into the Games Catalog on PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra).

Of course, you’ll need a PS Plus Essential subscription to redeem any titles in the PS Plus Collection. If your membership has expired, use our PlayStation Plus discount code to save $10 off a 12-month subscription.

There are two methods to claim all the PS Plus Collection games, but we’ll start with the easiest way.

Step 1

Head to the PlayStation Plus tile on the far left of the PS5 homescreen.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Step 2

Once you’ve selected the PlayStation Plus tile, scroll to the bottom of the page until you see the “PlayStation Plus Collection” tile.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Step 3

Select ‘View games’, and then click on each title.

If you haven’t redeemed a game already, you should see an ‘Add to Library’ button, similar to how you claim free PS Plus games each month. Click on this button and the game will be added to your library. You’ll be able to play these games anytime in the future, as long as you have an active PS Plus membership.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The second method involves scrolling all the way to the right on the PS5 home screen and clicking on your ‘Game Library’ and then switching to the ‘PlayStation Plus’ tab.

Scroll down, and you’ll find a row of titles dedicated to the PlayStation Plus Collection. From here, you can redeem any games you might not already own.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

Even if you don’t plan on playing some of the titles in the PlayStation Plus Collection, it’s worth redeeming them just in case. It’s also a shame that future PS Plus Essential subscribers won’t be treated to the same introductory package of PS4 games, some have been enhanced for PS5, but it’s clear Sony wants more people to sign up for PS Plus Premium and Extra. Check out my PlayStation Plus Premium review for a verdict on Sony’s most expensive subscription tier.