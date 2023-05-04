(Credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 16 is set to be one of the biggest PS5 games of 2023, but if you haven’t picked up Sony’s console yet, this new bundle could be tempting.

Sony has teamed up with Square Enix to release a Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle, which launches on June 22, 2023. It comes with a digital download code of the game and the standard PS5 disc model. Sadly, we won’t be getting the limited edition Final Fantasy 16 PS5 controller or cover plates like in Japan.

The bundle costs $559, which is a decent saving of $10. Final Fantasy 16 costs $69.99 on its own and a PS5 disc model is $499.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS5 FF 16 bundle

👏 A new Final Fantasy PS5 bundle is available for pre-order for $559

👍 The console comes with a digital download code of FF 16

😔 It arrives on June 22 but isn’t the special edition as seen in Japan

🤯 Final Fantasy 16 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games of the year

The Final Fantasy 16 PS5 bundle is available for PlayStation Direct and Best Buy in the US and you can pre-order it today. While we don’t have to worry about finding the next PS5 restock like when the console launched, there is a chance that the bundle could be popular due to the excitement surrounding FF 16.

Best Buy: FF XVI PS5 Bundle

PlayStation Direct: FF XVI PS5 Bundle

Sony recently showed off an in-depth look at the game during one of its State of Play showcases. It certainly looks like it’s shaping up to be one of the best PS5 games, and it’s unclear when the game will release on other platforms in the future.

Final Fantasy 16’s creator has urged people to buy a PS5 instead of waiting for a rumored PC port. Don’t expect to see an Xbox Series X|S version anytime soon, either, if at all.

Check out the FF 16 State of Play showcase below.