(Credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 16 is out exclusively on PS5 on June 22, and reviews for the ambitious are now out.

It seems like Square Enix’s legendary series has resonated with critics, as the game is currently sitting on an OpenCritic score of 90 after 55 reviews. That’s an improvement over Final Fantasy 15, which ended up with an overall score of 81.

What’s more, 96% of critics recommend Final Fantasy 16, and there’s a demo on the PlayStation Store that you can try if you’re still on the fence. Here’s what reviewers had to say about FF 16.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: FF 16 review roundup

👍 Final Fantasy 16 has an Opencritic score of 90 after 55 critic reviews

🤩 96% of critics would recommend the RE4 remake

⚔️ FF 16 takes the series in a new, more mature direction

💰 The game is out on June 22 and costs $70

IGN enjoyed its time with Final Fantasy 6, awarding the game a 9/10. “Featuring fast, reflex driven, action heavy combat, Final Fantasy 16 is certainly a departure from what fans may expect out of a Final Fantasy game, but its excellent story, characters, and world building are right up there with the best the series has to offer, and the innovative Active Time Lore feature should set a new standard for how lengthy, story-heavy games keep players invested in its world.”

GameSpot felt similarly, giving the game a 9/10. “FFXVI is a bold shift in both gameplay and narrative, yet captures the Final Fantasy magic in stunning fashion, earning a place within the pantheon of incredible entries in the beloved franchise.”

GamesRadar was also a fan of Square Enix’s new entry in the Final Fantasy series and noted the game’s different direction, saying: “It's the kind of gamble that Final Fantasy has happily made in the past so that the series may reinvent itself to execute the type of story its creatives want to tell. Time will tell if Final Fantasy 16 pays off, but history certainly supports it.”

Push Square described Final Fantasy 16 as “a jaw-dropping epic of rarely seen proportions. It's pretty much the pinnacle of cinematic spectacle in modern games, and its often gripping, emotional story is only matched by its fantastic combat system. While its overall quality does dip outside of the main plot, this is still a must-play action RPG, and the best single-player Final Fantasy in over a decade.”

Not every reviewer was quite as enamored with FF 16, however. Digital Trends gave the game three stars out of five, saying: “Final Fantasy XVI delivers on the “action” side of its action-RPG formula. A fierce and fast-paced combat system makes for the series’ most exciting stab at real-time swordplay yet, while its blockbuster Eikon fights rank among some of gaming’s most awe-inspiring battles. But there’s a general flatness surrounding those exhilarating highs, as shallow RPG hooks and dated design leave a promising evolution for the series stuck in the past.”

With an OpenCritic score of 90, there’s a good chance Final Fantasy 16 will end up on our best PS5 games list. I’ve tried out the demo myself and came away extremely impressed, particularly with the game’s stylish combat and captivating cutscenes.

Final Fantasy 16 is out on June 22, exclusively for PS5.