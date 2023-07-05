(Credit: The Shortcut)

A PS5 Slim feels like a matter of when, not if, at this point. Sony has historically released a smaller, cheaper, and more power-efficient version of its home console every single generation since the first-ever PlayStation took the world by some in 1994, and we can expect that a PlayStation 5 Slim will keep that trend going.

It’s easy to see why a PS5 Slim is so appealing as well. The PlayStation 5 is the biggest console Sony has ever made, and the second heaviest. It’s a behemoth, dwarfing the Xbox Series X by some margin, and it even makes the original PS3 look svelte in comparison.

So a smaller PlayStation 5 would be desirable for many, especially those who may have limited space in their entertainment center or simply dislike the popped collar design of the PS5. But what can we expect to see, and when will Sony drop its slimmed-down PlayStation 5?

PS5 Slim: price

(Credit: The Shortcut)

The slim version of Sony’s consoles always costs less than the original system that came before it. That makes sense, considering Sony has had a few years to optimize its production process. The smaller console will also require fewer materials and resources to build. Its more compact size means less money will have to be spent on shipping, too, as Sony will be able to pack more consoles into a shipment container for less money.

But what about the PS5 Slim price? How much will the redesigned PlayStation 5 cost? Well, looking at previous slim PlayStation releases, we can expect Sony to knock at least $100 off the asking price of the PS5 disc model. In the US, the PS5 is still $499 despite a price hike in other countries, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is $399. It’s likely the PS5 Slim price will be $399, then, matching the price of the Digital model.

Sony’s rival Microsoft also believes that the PS5 Slim price will be $399. According to court documents released as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s trial with Microsoft regarding its pending Activision Blizzard takeover, the Redmond-based company believes the PS5 Slim will release for $399.99. It also predicted the Sony Project Q price, Sony’s upcoming handheld, will be less than $300.

PS5 Slim: release date

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

The PS5 Slim could release as early as this year. Microsoft’s trial with the FTC revealed that the Xbox Series X|S manufacturer thinks Sony is preparing to release the PlayStation 5 Slim this year alongside the Sony Project Q handheld and PlayStation Earbuds for PS5.

That would be a huge boon for Sony, as releasing three new pieces of hardware before the holiday will only spur its already impressive PS5 sales which are approaching 40 million units sold. It’ll also give the console further momentum ahead of the pending release of the Nintendo Switch 2, which is predicted to release in late 2024.

If Sony does release the PS5 Slim this year, expect it to fall around November this year so it can capitalize on the holiday season. It’s also worth noting that Sony tends to release a slim model around three years into a console’s lifespan and the PS5 turns three on November 12, 2023. Both the PS4 Slim and PS3 Slim launched about three years after the original systems were released.

PS5 Slim: design

(Credit: Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

It’s hard to predict exactly how the PS5 Slim will look, but it’ll obviously be smaller and lighter than the original PlayStation 5 that came before it. It’ll actually be interesting to see just how compact Sony will be able to make the PS5 Slim considering it has to shave down the biggest PlayStation console it’s ever made, so I’m not expecting a dramatic reduction in overall size.

Sony managed to knock 30% off the size of the standard PS4 when it released the PS4 Slim, and 33% off the size of the standard PS3 with the PS3 Slim. Hopefully, we can expect a similar result with the PlayStation 5 Slim.

It’s almost a guarantee that the PS5 Slim will be lighter than the PS5 was at launch as well. Sony has slowly made the PlayStation 5 lighter since its release by changing the internal components like the system’s heatsink. When it comes to PS5 disc vs Digital, the consoles now weigh 3.9kg and 3.4kg, respectively, though both consoles were heavier when they were released – 4.5kg and 3.9kg. If Sony’s been able to knock a few pounds off the original PS5, we can expect the PS5 Slim to be around 3kg or less.

But what other design features can we expect? Sony isn’t shy at cost-cutting when it comes to its slim consoles, and made drastic changes to the original PS3 like removing the touch-sensitive buttons and opting for cheaper materials overall. While the PS5 doesn't have any obvious areas that will be cut to save costs, rumors suggest the console could have a detachable disc drive or may even be sold without one.

And what about the PS5 cover plates that Sony sells? Well, it’ll likely have to release new ones to fit the sleeker design or leave them as an exclusive feature for anyone who owns the fatter PlayStation 5 models.

The PS5 Slim may be a little louder than the near-silent PlayStation 5 (although my launch day model suffers from annoying coil whine) and may run hotter due to its more compact size. Sony will likely use a smaller, more power-efficient internal chipset that uses a new fabrication technology, but that might not be enough to keep things as quiet and cool as the oversized PlayStation 5.

If Sony does announce a PS5 Slim it’s sure to be a popular device. I’ll be keeping this page up to date should we hear any more information about a PlayStation 5 Slim release in the future.