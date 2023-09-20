(Credit: The Shortcut)

Microsoft is preparing an Xbox Series X Slim, a redesign of its flagship console that comes with new features, a smaller profile, and a rather controversial change.

Thanks to a massive Xbox leak, Microsoft’s plans for the future have been laid bare. And while many aspects could change, as noted by Xbox boss Phil Spencer, it’s still the best insight we’ll get into the company’s secretive plans.

So what can we expect from the Xbox Series X Slim? And is it really necessary when Microsoft already has the Xbox Series S? Here’s everything we know so far about Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X redesign. Not prepared to wait for the new model? Check out our Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison before you buy.

Xbox Series X Slim release date

Launch timeline for the Xbox Series X Slim. (Credit: Microsoft)

Much like the heavily rumored PS5 Slim, Microsoft appears to be developing its own smaller and more efficient console. The Xbox Series X Slim, or Xbox Series X Digital Edition, is expected to be released in November 2024, which would be a similar timeframe to the Nintendo Switch 2.

Microsoft has released a slim or revised console since the Xbox 360 generation. We saw the Xbox One S last gen, and even though the Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever made, a more power-efficient and sleeker Xbox Series X console will appeal to many.

Xbox Series X Slim price

The Xbox Series X Slim price is expected to be $499, which is the same as the current Xbox Series X. That might come as a disappointment to many, as slim revisions of a console usually launch for a reduced price as they’re cheaper to manufacture and ship.

Microsoft will be hoping that some of the new features of the Xbox Series X Slim will help justify keeping the same $499 price point, but this could change by the time it launches in 2024, as there may be an opportunity to release it for less.

Xbox Series X Slim features

The Xbox Series X Slim will come with a new controller. (Credit: Microsoft)

Aside from a smaller, more cylindrical design, the Xbox Series X Slim won’t include a disc drive. That’s a controversial change for many, millions of people still prefer buying games on disc instead of digitally. It also means that there won’t be an Xbox console with a disc drive anymore, as the Xbox Series S is also a digital-only console.

Other changes to the Xbox Series X Slim include 2TB of storage (an increase of 1TB), improvements to the consoles IO, and WiFi 6E for better throughput, latency, and interference mitigation.

The console will also be more sustainable and environmentally friendly. It’ll draw 15% less power when in use, 20% less power when in standby mode, and be made from more recycled materials. It’ll also come in 100% recyclable packaging.

The Xbox Series X Slim will ship with the new Xbox controller, codenamed Sebille, which features haptic feedback, gyro control, quieter buttons and thumbsticks, and modular analog sticks for increased durability.

A USB-C port will also replace the USB-A port found on the front of the Xbox Series X console and a Bluetooth 5.2 radio will improve the user experience when using the best Xbox Series X accessories.

Xbox Series X Slim rumors

Microsoft had previously ruled out releasing a more powerful mid-gen console like the rumored PS5 Pro, and the Xbox leak only affirmed that message. Xbox boss Phil Spencer previously said that releasing an Xbox One X-like refresh wasn’t on the cards.

“That’s not the feedback we’re getting right now. Right now, we’re pretty set on the hardware we have,” Spencer said. However, Microsoft has since released a black Xbox Series S with more storage, and an Xbox Series X Digital Edition was tipped to be in development back in August.

While we might not see a souped-up Xbox Series X, then, a smaller, more efficient console that’s cheaper to produce makes sense.