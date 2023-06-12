Microsoft has announced a new Carbon Black Xbox Series S that addresses the more affordable console's biggest problem: the severe lack of storage.

The white Xbox Series S we know and love today has a 512GB SSD, but users only have access to 364GB. By today’s standards, that’s a paltry amount, especially when you consider that some games like Call of Duty take up in excess of 100GB.

However, the new Carbon Black Xbox Series S comes with 1TB of storage space, the same as the more expensive Xbox Series X. That means we can expect around 802GB of usable space, which is a dramatic improvement and gives you more room to download the best Xbox Series X games.

It also makes our Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison a little more interesting, as you’re no longer dealing with such a big storage disparity between the two models.

What’s even more pleasing about the black Xbox Series S, however, is the price tag. Even though its storage capacity has been more than doubled in terms of usable space, it only costs $50 more than the white Xbox Series S at $349.99.

That price is a steal when you consider that expanding the Xbox Series S storage costs at least $79.99 for a 512GB Expansion Card from WD_Black. And with the black Xbox Series S, not only are you getting more storage space in general but there’s also the option to expand it further.

The good news is we don’t have to wait long until the Carbon Black Xbox Series S arrives. It’s out on September 1, just in time for Starfield, and is available to pre-order now at xbox.com or the Microsoft Store. More retailers will begin selling the console in the weeks to come.