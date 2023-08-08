Microsoft could release an Xbox Series X Digital Edition to rival Sony’s PS5 Slim if a recent rumor is to be believed.

During an episode of the XboxEra podcast, host Shpeshal Nick said that Microsoft is considering releasing a digital-only edition of the Xbox Series X, which could lead to a PS5 Slim-like form factor for Microsoft’s flagship console.

By removing the disc drive, Microsoft could reduce the size of the Xbox Series X, sell it for a cheaper price, and also reduce manufacturing costs in the process. Efficiencies could also be made to the console’s power draw and heat dissipation.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Xbox Series X Digital Edition

🤔 Microsoft has been tipped to release a digital Xbox Series X in the future

🤏 A disc-less Xbox Series X could allow for a smaller form factor

💿 Microsoft has released digital consoles in the past, including the Xbox Series S

👋 More consumers are moving to digital media, much like with movie and music

We’ve already seen Microsoft produce the smallest Xbox console ever made in the Xbox Series S, which was only possible due to it being digital-only. And, with more consumers moving to digital purchases instead of buying physical copies, a digital Xbox Series X might make sense in a few years’ time.

Microsoft has dabbled with digital consoles in the past, too. It releases the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition (hilariously dubbed the “Xbox SAD Edition” online), but curiously the shape and size of the console didn’t change. Microsoft shortly discontinued the disc-less model, which may have been released to test the waters.

When it comes to the PS5 Disc vs Digital, the disc drive is a great value proposition as you can play your older library of disc-based PS4 games and 4K Blu-rays. The same is true of the Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S, though that comparison isn’t as like-for-like due to the Xbox Series S being a more affordable and less powerful version of Microsoft’s flagship console.

With Sony likely releasing a PS5 Pro in 2024 and Nintendo Switch 2 also on the horizon, it would be a surprise if Microsoft didn’t release any new hardware in the coming years. We’re already getting a black Xbox Series S with a 1TB SSD on September 1, so even though the company isn’t as focused on hardware sales as Sony might be, expect some more hardware revisions from the Xbox team.