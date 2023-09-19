Microsoft’s entire future roadmap for Xbox has been laid bare in an unprecedented leak – the short and long-term implications of which are difficult to comprehend.

From its plans to release a new Xbox controller that’s more akin to the PS5 DualSense, to a mid-gen Xbox Series X redesign, everything that Microsoft was working on is now available to the public eye.

The leak comes courtesy of Microsoft’s recent case with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which was attempting to block the Redmond company’s $69bn takeover of Activision Blizzard but ultimately failed.

We’ve already seen countless redacted documents and confidential conversations leak from the FTC case, but this might be the biggest leak in video game history. You can’t help but feel sorry for the team at Xbox right now.

If you’d rather wait for Microsoft’s official announcements and don’t want any surprises ruined in the future, look away now. But if you’d like to see exactly what Microsoft and Xbox have in store, read on below.

Xbox Series X redesign

This is the new Xbox Series X redesign. (Credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft had already hinted that it wasn’t interested in releasing a more powerful mid-gen console like the PS5 Pro, and this leak proves it was being true to its word. Instead of releasing an Xbox One X-like upgrade, Microsoft is planning to release a disc-less Xbox Series X, codenamed Brooklin.

The console will include a 2TB SSD (up from 1TB), a USB-C port on the front, and a new circular, HomePod-esque design. Microsoft’s internal document shows the console will also include a new immersive controller (more on that below), will retain the $499 price point of the Xbox Series X, and will be more sustainable.

Some hardware improvements will also be present. The new Xbox Series X will modernize the IO and include WiFi 6E radio for better throughput, latency, and less interference. A new BT 5.2 radio will be included, too, as well as a 6nm die shrink for improved efficiency.

Those who are climate-conscious will be pleased to see Microsoft’s sustainability efforts are still a factor in its decision-making as the new Xbox Series X redesign will draw 15% less power, come in 100% recyclable packaging, and include a new low-power standby mode that’s 20% more efficient than the current Xbox Series X.

The Xbox Series X redesign is expected to launch in November 2024, which is the same time that many believe the Nintendo Switch 2 launch date will be, along with the PS5 Pro.

I’m personally okay with an iterative upgrade to the Xbox Series X instead of a more powerful mid-gen console refresh, as I feel like this generation still hasn’t fully taken off. Cross-gen titles are still a regular occurrence, and asking consumers to pay more for slightly better performance or higher resolutions in games isn’t a compelling proposition right now, especially as the Xbox Series X and PS5 recently increased in price.

New Xbox controller with haptic feedback

Say hello to the Xbox Wireless 2 controller. (Credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is also planning to release a new Xbox controller alongside the Xbox Series X redesign. Codenamed Sebille, the controller is set to be announced later this year and is a substantial upgrade over the existing Xbox Wireless Controller.

The new Xbox controller, dubbed Xbox Wireless 2, will include precision haptic feedback like Sony’s DualSense controller, an accelerometer for gyro control, and quieter buttons and thumbsticks.

The controller will also be able to seamlessly pair and switch between devices like your phone and console, and connect directly to Xbox Cloud Gaming, similar to Google’s Stadia controller. It’ll also come with a rechargeable and swappable battery and will be made out of recycled materials and use less resin.

What’s more, the Xbox Wireless 2 will include new modular thumbsticks – which should improve durability – and will feature a “lift to wake” feature to help preserve battery life. Let’s just hope it’s significantly better than the PS5 controller battery life.

The new Xbox controller is set to launch in May 2024 and will cost $69.99. That’s the same price as many of the limited edition Xbox Series X controller colors, but more expensive than the standard Carbon Black and Robot White Xbox controllers.

A new controller that borrows elements from the PS5 DualSense controller makes perfect sense, as not only is the DualSense arguably the best part of the PS5 experience, but developers have already done the work in implementing haptic feedback into their games. It means that a simple update should be all that’s required for the best Xbox games to benefit from the new Xbox controller and would make choosing a PS5 vs Xbox Series X an even trickier decision.

A new Xbox Elite controller could also be released and will presumably include the same features as Microsoft’s refreshed controller.

Next-gen Xbox console

Specs and vision for the next-gen Xbox. (Credit: Microsoft)

Surprise! Microsoft is working on a next-gen Xbox. While you don’t have to be a psychic to have guessed that development of the next Xbox is underway, this massive leak has revealed the company’s entire strategy.

Microsoft wants to develop “a next generation hybrid game platform capable of leveraging the combined power of the client and cloud to deliver deeper immersion and entirely new classes of game experiences.”

The next Xbox will be “optimized for real time game play and creators” and “enable new levels of performance beyond the capabilities of the client hardware alone".

The vision seems similar to Microsoft’s original pitch behind the Xbox One, which continually promised to leverage the power of the cloud to provide new gameplay experiences. However, this never came to fruition and was overly ambitious at the time.

The goal is, then, to have a piece of native hardware but increase its computational power by blending in the power of cloud computing. This means Xbox could release cheaper devices, like its Xbox streaming stick (which is currently mothballed), and deliver a comparable experience to traditional consoles.

Machine learning and AI will also play a big part, allowing improved game performance, new game experiences, and player services.

The next-gen Xbox is targeting a release date of 2028, but expect the listed specs above to change depending on costs, strategy, and future innovations that may occur ahead of launch.

Unannounced Xbox games

Ghostwire: Tokyo is getting a sequel. (Credit: Bethesda)

It’s not just Xbox hardware plans that have leaked. A slew of unannounced Xbox games from Bethesda have also been revealed, and there are some exciting things to look forward to. Some of the highlights include a Fallout 3 remaster, a sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dishonored 3, and Doom Year Zero.

We’ll have to wait for Microsoft and Bethesda to officially announce these titles, but they may appear in our upcoming Xbox games list in 2024.

So how does Microsoft respond to these leaks? It can’t exactly confirm or deny any of the information, even though it comes from official internal documents. One thing is for sure, though: it’s created quite a headache for the company. The real benefactor from this leak is obviously Sony, which now has access to Microsoft’s confidential plans, particularly when it comes to its next-gen console.

There’s no doubt that this massive Xbox leak will have a wide-reaching effect on Microsoft’s approach moving forward, and will ultimately damper a lot of enthusiasm for some of its upcoming announcements in the future. Still, I’m excited about the new controller and the redesigned Xbox Series X also seems like a smart idea. We’ll have to wait and see how many of these leaks come to pass.