(Credit: The Shortcut)

The PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series X Slim debate could soon be a reality now that Sony’s refreshed console is available. We already know that Microsoft is working on its own revised model thanks to a massive Xbox leak, and it seems the Redmond-based company is taking a different approach to Sony.

Sony released its PS5 Slim in November 2023, and Microsoft is expected to release an Xbox Series X Slim in 2024. Even though the PlayStation 5 Slim is 30% smaller in volume and comes with more storage, it isn’t more power-efficient and it’s still a sizable machine.

The only other change Sony made to its wildly popular console was to swap one of the USB-A ports on the front to USB-C and allow a disc drive to be attached or removed.

Judging from Microsoft’s leaked documents, it appears the company is making more substantial changes to its flagship console, which could make it a more appealing upgrade to those who have already invested in the Xbox ecosystem or are looking to jump in.

Here’s how the PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series Slim compares, including specs, price, features, and advice on which one you should buy.

PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series X Slim specs 👓

The PS5 Slim and Xbox Series X Slim specs haven’t really changed, as they’re just revised versions of the launch consoles we’ve come to love. However, both systems have seen the standard storage amount increase, with the PS5 Slim increasing its capacity from 825GB to 1TB, while the Xbox Series X will reportedly go from 1TB to 2TB. Microsoft’s console will also ditch the disc drive.

Elements of the IO have also changed. Sony introduced another USB-C port to the front of the console and the Xbox Series X Slim will also swap out its USB-A port for USB-C. The Xbox Series X Slim will also get WiFi 6E, will draw less power, and ship with a new controller. When it comes to technical specs, though, both consoles remain the same.

💙 PS5 Slim Disc / Digital specs:

💲 Price: $499 / $449

💿 4K Blu-ray disc drive: Yes / No (detachable)

📏 Size: H 14.1 x D 8.5 x W 3.7 inches / H 14.1 x D 8.5 x W 3.14 inches

⚖️ Weight: 3.2kg / 2.6kg

🤓 CPU: 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 / 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2

💪 GPU: 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU / 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU

🐏 RAM: 16GB GDDR6 / 16GB GDDR6

⏩ SSD: Custom 1TB SSD / Custom 1TB SSD

🔌 Inputs: 2x USB Type-C port, 2x USB Type-A port

💚 Xbox Series X Slim specs:

💲 Price: $499

💿 4K Blu-ray disc drive: No

📏 Size: TBC

⚖️ Weight: TBC

🤓 CPU: CPU: 3.8GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2

💪 GPU: 12.0 teraflop AMD RDNA 2

🐏 RAM: 16GB GDDR6 / 16GB GDDR6

⏩ SSD: Custom 2TB SSD

🔌 Inputs: 1x USB Type-C port, 2x USB Type-A port

PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series X Slim size 📏

The PS5 Slim is 30% smaller in volume than the standard PS5 and up to 24% lighter. That might seem like a big difference, but comparisons show that the console isn’t drastically smaller when placed side-by-side with the launch day PS5.

The Xbox Series X Slim would be a radical departure from the current cuboid design of Microsoft’s flagship console. Opting for a cylindrical design suggests the console will only be able to be positioned vertically, and it remains to be seen just how much smaller the Xbox Series X Slim will be.

When it comes to PS5 vs Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s console is already noticeably smaller than the PlayStation 5, so expect it to dwarf the PS5 Slim, even with its size reduction.

PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series X Slim differences 🧐

The key differences between the Xbox Series X Slim and PS5 Slim may seem small, but they’re fairly significant.

The Xbox Series X Slim will reportedly ship with the new Xbox controller – codenamed Sebille – which features haptic feedback, gyro control, quieter buttons and thumbsticks, and modular analog sticks for increased durability.

It’ll also draw 15% less power when in use and 20% less power when in standby mode, making the new console far more energy efficient. Many expected the PS5 Slim would also be less power-hungry than the PS5, but sadly that isn’t the case.

One controversial change is that Microsoft appears to be ditching the disc drive for its Xbox Series X revision and embracing digital delivery moving forward. That’s a sharp contrast from Sony as the PS5 Slim retains the disc drive and you can also purchase a disc drive add-on for the PS5 Slim Digitial Edition.

Both consoles have increased the standard storage capacities of the launch day models, with the PS5 vs PS5 Slim offering 1TB as opposed to 825GB of space, while the Xbox Series X Slim could bump its storage from 1TB to 2TB.

Microsoft’s refreshed system could also feature WiFi 6E for better throughput, latency and interference mitigation, and a Bluetooth 5.2 radio to improve the user experience when using the best Xbox Series X accessories.

PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series X Slim price 💰

The PS5 Slim price is $499 for the disc model and $449 for the Digital Edition of the console. However, we’ve seen Sony selling the PS5 Slim disc model for $499 with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which is a saving of $60.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Slim is tipped to cost $499, the same price as the current model, but we’ve seen some massive discounts on the Xbox Series X recently. The console has dropped as low as $349 with a copy of Diablo 4 included, which suggests Microsoft could price its revised Xbox more competitively or steeply discount the older model.

If the Xbox Series X Slim does launch with 2TB of storage and a redesigned controller the $499 price point may be more justifiable as it’s an upgrade on what we have now.

Whether Microsoft will offer a disc drive add-on for the Xbox Series X Slim remains to be seen. Those who buy the PS5 Slim Digital Edition can attach a disc drive, which costs $79.99, but Microsoft may commit to an all-digital future for its next console.

PS5 Slim vs Xbox Series X Slim: which one should you buy? 🤔

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Right now, only the PS5 Slim is available and we’re waiting for Microsoft to make its Xbox Series X Slim official. An announcement could take place during The Game Awards, which takes place on Thursday, December 7. Microsoft first revealed the Xbox Series X at the coveted award show, so it wouldn’t be unprecedented for another hardware announcement to take place.

But which redesigned console should you buy? Both Slim models have their merits, but the Xbox Series X Slim is a more comprehensive makeover. It’s the games that matter, though, and this is an area where Sony arguably has a clear lead. While the debate between the best PS5 games vs the best Xbox games will rumble on, Sony’s exclusives continue to garner praise from critics and gamers alike. However, with Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft offers an incredible value proposition that’s hard to ignore.