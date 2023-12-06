(Credit: The Game Awards)

The Game Awards 2023 air tomorrow, Thursday, December 7, and we’re expecting to see some exciting world premiere trailers as well as the announcement of the winners of each nominated category.

The Game Awards 2023 will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley and it brings together a diverse group of game developers, players, and names from popular culture to celebrate gaming’s position as the most immersive form of entertainment.

The Games Awards 2023 could surpass Summer Game Fest 2023 and Gamescom 2023 in terms of blockbuster announcements, but it remains to be seen what we’ll see.

Could we get a hardware announcement in the form of an Xbox Series X Slim? Or will there be a new game revealed that has the same impact as GTA 6? Either way, you won’t want to miss it.

We’ll be rounding up every announcement after the show takes place, including The Game Awards 2023 award winners.

The Game Awards 2023 start time

The Game Awards start time takes place on Thursday, December 7, at 7:30pm ET and 4:30pm PT in the US, and on December 8 at 12:30am GMT and 1:30am EST in the UK and Europe.

You can watch the show via the embed below, or on The Game Awards’ YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or X channels.

The Game Awards 2023 nominees 🏆

While millions of people will tune into The Game Awards 2023 to catch the exclusive announcements and reveals, those in the industry and players alike also care about the award winners. Here are all The Game Awards 2023 nominees. You can vote for your favorites here.

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy 16

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy 16

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in accessibility

Diablo 4

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Games for impact

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Best ongoing

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best community support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

No Man’s Sky

Best independent game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of the Stars

Viewfinder

Best debut indie game

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best mobile game

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Best action game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best action/adventure

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 16

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best fighting

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Best family

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best sim/strategy

Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp

Cities: Skylines 2

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Best sports/racing

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Best multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo 4

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best indie

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Most anticipated game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Hades 2

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Best esports game