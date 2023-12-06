Discover more from The Shortcut
The Game Awards 2023: start time, nominees, and how to watch
The Game Awards 2023 promises to deliver a ton of exclusive reveals
The Game Awards 2023 air tomorrow, Thursday, December 7, and we’re expecting to see some exciting world premiere trailers as well as the announcement of the winners of each nominated category.
The Game Awards 2023 will once again be hosted by Geoff Keighley and it brings together a diverse group of game developers, players, and names from popular culture to celebrate gaming’s position as the most immersive form of entertainment.
The Games Awards 2023 could surpass Summer Game Fest 2023 and Gamescom 2023 in terms of blockbuster announcements, but it remains to be seen what we’ll see.
Could we get a hardware announcement in the form of an Xbox Series X Slim? Or will there be a new game revealed that has the same impact as GTA 6? Either way, you won’t want to miss it.
We’ll be rounding up every announcement after the show takes place, including The Game Awards 2023 award winners.
The Game Awards 2023 start time
The Game Awards start time takes place on Thursday, December 7, at 7:30pm ET and 4:30pm PT in the US, and on December 8 at 12:30am GMT and 1:30am EST in the UK and Europe.
You can watch the show via the embed below, or on The Game Awards’ YouTube, Twitch, Facebook or X channels.
The Game Awards 2023 nominees 🏆
While millions of people will tune into The Game Awards 2023 to catch the exclusive announcements and reveals, those in the industry and players alike also care about the award winners. Here are all The Game Awards 2023 nominees. You can vote for your favorites here.
Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy 16
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 16
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Audio Design
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Best Performance
Ben Starr, Final Fantasy 16
Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Innovation in accessibility
Diablo 4
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Games for impact
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Best ongoing
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best community support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14
No Man’s Sky
Best independent game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of the Stars
Viewfinder
Best debut indie game
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Best mobile game
Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Honkai: Star Rail
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Best VR/AR
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Synapse
Best action game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Best action/adventure
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 16
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Best fighting
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Best family
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best sim/strategy
Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp
Cities: Skylines 2
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Best sports/racing
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Best multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo 4
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best indie
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Most anticipated game
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Hades 2
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Best esports game
Counter-Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant