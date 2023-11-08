(Credit: Rockstar Games)

After years of leaks and fan theories, Rockstar has announced the first trailer for GTA 6 will arrive in early December. It’s been a decade since GTA 5 was released on PS3 and Xbox 360, but the wait will soon be over.

Rockstar Games’ president Sam Houser made the welcomed announcement on X (formally known as Twitter), saying: “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Some thought this day might never come, especially when Rockstar re-released Grand Theft Auto 5 yet again for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2022. However, the fact a GTA 6 trailer is now ready for gamers’ eager eyes means that arguably the most anticipated game in the world is drawing closer to a release.

While we’ll still have to wait a little while longer, here’s everything we know about Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA 6 potential release date

If anyone tells you they know the GTA 6 release date, feel free to laugh at them. Rockstar is keeping Grand Theft Auto 6’s release date under lock under key and probably hidden away in a high-security vault until the studio is ready to announce it.

However, that doesn’t mean we can’t make an educated guess. The game has been previously tipped to be released in 2024 in a report by Bloomberg, which makes sense now that we know the first trailer will be shown in December of this year. However, it’s unlikely to be released during the first half of 2024, and could even slip into 2025. We’ve already waited this long, so Rockstar will be unlikely to rush things.

Everything we know about GTA 6

(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Details are still scarce about GTA 6, but a massive leak in late 2022 did reveal some precious morsels of information. Hackers were able to get their hands on early development footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, much to the understandable annoyance of Rockstar Games.

The developer released a message in response to the leak on X, saying “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.

“We will update everyone again soon, and of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation.”

But what did the GTA 6 leak show? Well, it confirmed that the game will have a playable female protagonist for the first time in the series. The character will be Latina, and “one of a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde”, according to a Bloomberg report published in July 2022.

GTA 6 will reportedly be set in a modern-day Vice City, which is a fictional version of Miami. Players last visited the tropical local in GTA: Vice City way back in October 2002, with the game taking place in the 80s.

Perhaps somewhat predictably in today’s climate, Grand Theft Auto VI’s humor and tone may be a little different from what players have been used to in the past. Bloomberg says Rockstar is keen to avoid jokes or references that “punch down”, and that satirizing modern-day America has become too challenging as “it’s already a satire of itself.”

Like with GTA 5 Online, which has been an incredibly successful endeavor for Rockstar, GTA 6 could be continually updated over time, with new missions and even cities being added. After such a long development period, Rockstar will want to ensure that players have plenty to do in Vice City and reasons to continue to play the game for many months and years to come.

The good news is that we can soon stop speculating everything that GTA 6 has to offer, as the game’s first trailer in December will shed some much-needed light on one of the most anticipated games of all time. Expect more details after the trailer drops, and hopefully that all-important GTA 6 release date soon.