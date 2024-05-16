The GTA 6 release date has been narrowed down to fall 2025, according to the official earnings report from Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive. You’ll have it in time for Black Friday 2025 (for reference, GTA 5 was released in October more than a decade ago), prime time for the holiday shopping season.

That means the new Grand Theft Auto video game is more than a year away for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles. You’ll also likely be able to play the game on the rumored PS5 Pro, as Sony is expected to launch the graphically upgraded console in the same time frame. We called GTA 6 the best advert yet for PS5 Pro.

So far, there’s no GTA 6 PC version in development, and the game isn’t scheduled to launch on the Nintendo Switch (we’ll see about the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 further down the line when that launches in Spring 2025).

Grand Theft Auto 6, or GTA IV as Rockstar Games is calling it, is light on storyline details and there’s only one 90-second trailer. But more GTA 6 news will emerge in the coming weeks as the hype builds around the first new GTA game in more than a decade.

Developing…