(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar’s GTA 6 trailer airs tomorrow, giving fans their first look at the highly anticipated follow-up to Grand Theft Auto 5. Judging by the reaction on social media, the GTA 6 trailer could set a new record for views for a video game reveal as the announcement post gained 1.9m likes and 151m impressions on X alone.

You won’t want to miss the Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal, especially if you want to be part of the zeitgeist on December 5. Here’s how to watch the GTA 6 trailer and what to expect.

How to watch the GTA 6 trailer

The GTA 6 trailer will be published on Rockstar Games’ YouTube channel on Tuesday, December 5. It should also be posted on Rockstar’s X (or Twitter) account and Facebook. Expect Rockstar’s newswire website to be updated after the trailer airs with additional information.

In terms of times, here’s when you’ll want to tune in. In the US, the GTA 6 trailer airs at 6am PST and 9am EST. In the UK and Europe, it’s 2pm GMT and 3pm CEST, while Japanese gamers will want to set their alarms for 11pm JST.

You can watch the GTA 6 trailer below:

What to expect from the GTA 6 trailer

We’re expecting to be introduced to Grand Theft Auto 6’s protagonists and a new setting. Leaks suggest that the game will include a playable female character for the first time and the game will be set in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami.

Rockstar’s first GTA 5 trailer, which you can watch below, gave a teasing overview of the game’s story and didn’t provide a deep dive into the game’s mechanics. It appears that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is only 91 seconds long, so don’t expect a deep dive into everything about the game.

Of course, many will hope the GTA 6 trailer ends with a firm release date, but there’s no guarantee it will. Rockstar’s first trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 was bookended with a release date (which was later delayed), but GTA 5’s first trailer didn’t include one and was released almost two years later. Let’s hope we don’t have to wait that long for the GTA 6 release date.

It should be noted that Rockstar is calling the GTA 6 trailer on December 5 “Trailer 1”, suggesting it has a roadmap in place for multiple trailers to release ahead of the game’s upcoming launch. That isn’t too surprising, but hopefully, we’re not drip-fed glimpses of GTA 6 and we get a substantial look at arguably the most anticipated game of all time.