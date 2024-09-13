(Credit: Rockstar Games)

😥 Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 probably won’t hit 60fps on PS5 Pro

👍 Sony’s more powerful console should be the best place to play GTA 6

👎 However, due to the system’s CPU, it’s unlikely to achieve 60fps

🤔 GTA 6 could be the game that encourages people to purchase a PS5 Pro

One of the most tempting reasons to part ways with $699 for Sony’s PS5 Pro is the prospect of the console providing the best GTA 6 experience possible. However, don’t expect the more powerful PlayStation 5 to perform miracles with Rockstar’s upcoming game.

According to the tech experts at Digital Foundry, GTA 6 is unlikely to hit 60fps on PS5 Pro, despite the console being able to double the frame rates of existing titles.

Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter explained to IGN why the console wouldn’t make much difference to Grand Theft Auto 6’s frame rate.

“Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps,” Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter explains.



”The PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the PS5 and it would be extremely challenging to hit 60fps if the base PS5 version is targeting 30fps. This isn't a GPU problem, it's a CPU problem.”

With GTA 6 due out next year and many calling it one of the most-anticipated games of all time, we’ll have to wait and see if it leads to a spike in PS5 Pro sales. Many are hoping that GTA 6 will be the best PS5 Pro advert yet,

Sony has promised that over 50 games will be PS5 Pro enhanced, though only a small number of titles have been confirmed so far. We’ve rounded up every PS5 Pro enhanced game announced so far and will continue to update this list when future titles get PlayStation 5 Pro support.

Up next: PS5 vs PS5 Pro: how does the standard PlayStation 5 compare?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.