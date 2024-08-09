📆 GTA 6 is still on track to release in Fall 2025

To the relief of millions of eager gamers, GTA 6’s planned release date of Fall 2025 appears to be unchanged. The news will also please Sony, as GTA 6 could be the game that makes consumers pick up a PS5 Pro.

Sony will be positioning the PS5 Pro as the best place to play GTA 6, which is bound to become one of the best-selling games of this generation. The game is already breaking records ahead of its release and anticipation is at fever pitch.

Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, confirmed that GTA 6’s release date hasn’t slipped in its latest earnings briefing. However, there’s reason to be pessimistic.

Rockstar Games hasn’t been afraid to delay their titles if necessary and there’s no way the studio will want to release GTA 6 unless it’s ready. We saw Rockstar delay Red Dead Redemption 2 so don’t be surprised if Grand Theft Auto 6 gets pushed back.

There were rumors that GTA 6 had slipped to 2026 due to Rockstar enforcing a return-to-office policy but that doesn’t seem to be the case. When pressed about Grand Theft Auto 6’s development was progressing in the Q&A portion of Take-Two’s investors call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick refused to divulge anything.

“There’s really no cookie-cutter answer to the question, and in any case, it’s not the kind of insight we would give,” said Zelnick.

GTA 6, which one analyst said could be the most “important thing to ever release in the industry”, is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but not PC. Historically, Rockstar has tended to port its titles to PC a few years after they arrive on console, so be prepared to wait.

There’s also little to no chance the game will appear on Nintendo Switch 2, as Nintendo’s next console is unlikely to be powerful enough to run the game. Rockstar does seem to warming up to Nintendo, however. It recently released Red Dead Redemption on the Switch and the much-maligned GTA Trilogy – Definitive Edition.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.