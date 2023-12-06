(Credit: Rockstar Games)

The hype train for GTA 6 has officially left the station, and Rockstar Games’ long-awaited follow-up to Grand Theft Auto 5 is already breaking records.

The first GTA 6 trailer has broken the record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours, dethroning the popular MrBeast who previously held the honor.

It’s currently sitting on 101 million views and has now surpassed the view count for the GTA 5 reveal trailer which was released 12 years ago.

Fans have been desperately waiting for Rockstar’s next entry in its iconic franchise, and judging by the interest in the first trailer – which leaked early – GTA 6 is set to be another hit.

Rockstar Games will hope that Grand Theft Auto IV can replicate the success of GTA 5, which has sold over 190 million copies since it launched in September 2013. Its online mode, GTA Online, has also been incredibly lucrative for the company.

To put Grand Theft Auto 5’s sales into perspective, it outsold Wii Sports by a huge margin, a game that was bundled with every Wii console. It’s also comfortably ahead of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the best-selling game for Nintendo Switch, and has even outsold Tetris by 90 million copies.

Rockstar’s last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, sold 57 million units, which managed to outperform GTA IV and GTA: San Andreas. However, many expect GTA 6 to eclipse that number.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. No other platforms have been announced, including PC. Judging by the trailer, the game is likely to push the current-gen consoles to their limits and could be a great reason for Sony to release a PS5 Pro for those who want the best performance possible.