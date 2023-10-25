(Credit: The Shortcut)

After months of speculation, gamers will soon have to decide between the PS5 vs PS5 Slim, or at least until Sony phases out the older model. The PS5 Slim is a smaller version of the console that so many already love but includes a few quality-of-life changes that may tempt a few people to upgrade or even hold out for the more svelte model.

We’re still waiting for that all-important PS5 Slim release date, but it’s due to launch in November 2023. Here’s how Sony’s redesigned PS5 compares to the launch model.

PS5 vs PS5 Slim specs

Like the PS5 Disc vs Digital models, PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digitial Edition are identical when it comes to specs aside from the missing 4K Blu-ray disc drive. This isn’t a PS5 Pro.

However, the new PS5 Slim models do come with more storage – 1TB instead of 825GB – and two USB-C ports on the front instead of a USB-C and USB-A port. You can also add a disc drive later down the line if you pick up the Digital Edition model, thanks to the new modular design.

Here’s how the PS5 vs PS5 Slim specs compare.

💙 PS5 Disc/ Digital specs:

💲 Price: $499 / $399

💿 4K Blu-ray disc drive: Yes / No

📏 Size: H 15.4 x D 10.2 x W 4.1 inches / H 15.4 x D 10.2 x W 3.6 inches

⚖️ Weight: 3.9kg / 3.4kg

🤓 CPU: 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 / 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2

💪 GPU: 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU / 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU

🐏 RAM: 16GB GDDR6 / 16GB GDDR6

⏩ SSD: Custom 825GB SSD / Custom 825GB SSD

🔌 Inputs: 1x USB Type-C port, 3x USB Type-A port

📏 PS5 Slim Disc/ Digital specs:

💲 Price: $499 / $449

💿 4K Blu-ray disc drive: Yes / No (detachable)

📏 Size: H 14.1 x D 8.5 x W 3.7 inches / H 14.1 x D 8.5 x W 3.14 inches

⚖️ Weight: 3.2kg / 2.6kg

🤓 CPU: 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2 / 3.5GHz, 8-core AMD Zen 2

💪 GPU: 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU / 10.3 teraflop RDNA 2 GPU

🐏 RAM: 16GB GDDR6 / 16GB GDDR6

⏩ SSD: Custom 1TB SSD / Custom 1TB SSD

🔌 Inputs: 2x USB Type-C port, 2x USB Type-A port

PS5 vs PS5 Slim size

The most compelling reason to pick up a PS5 Slim over the current PlayStation 5 is the drastic size reduction. The PS5 Sllim is 30% smaller than the standard PS5, shaving off a few inches in height, width, and depth of the console. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition model is H 14.1 x D 8.5 x W 3.14 inches while the launch day PS5 Digital Edition is H 15.4 x D 10.2 x W 3.6 inches. The PS5 Slim is over an inch shorter and knocks almost over two inches off the depth, as well as half an inch off the width of the console.

If you’ve been struggling to accommodate the PS5 in your setup, or simply think it’s too big, the PS5 Slim will certainly appeal. You can see just how much smaller the PS5 Slim is versus the PS5 in the video comparison below, which uses a 3D render to show how the two consoles look when placed side by side.

PS5 vs PS5 Slim differences

Looking for a quick rundown of the key differences between the PS5 and PS5 Slim? Here’s a list of the PS5 vs PS5 Slim differences that you need to be aware of before you ditch your launch model for the new slimmed-down PlayStation 5.

PS5 Slim is 30% smaller in volume and 18%/24% lighter compared to the launch day PS5 disc and Digital Edition models

The PS5 Slim has more storage space: 1TB vs 825GB

The PS5 Slim features two USB-C ports on the front, instead of one USB-C and one USB-A port

You’ll need to purchase a vertical stand for the PS5 Slim separately, which costs $29.99

You can add a 4K Blu-ray disc drive to the Digital Edition model, which costs $79.99

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is more expensive than the current Digital Edition:

The new PS5 Slim covers are made up of four plates instead of two.

PS5 vs PS5 Slim price

Perhaps the most surprising thing about the PS5 Slim’s announcement is that Sony isn’t offering a price cut. The PS5 Slim costs the same as the original PlayStation 5 at $499, and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is actually more expensive in the US, increasing from $399 to $449. If you want to stand the console vertically, you’ll also need to shell out an extra $20 for the new stand.

It’s also worth noting that if you pick up the Digital Edition PS5 Slim, and then pick up the attachable disc drive at a later date, you’ll end up paying $530 in total as the disc drive is being sold separately for $79.99. Ouch.

We were expecting Sony to offer a price cut on the PS5 Slim and release it for $399, but sadly that’s not the case. It’s the first time Sony has failed to offer a significant discount on a slim model ever since the original PS1 Slim, but perhaps isn’t too much of a shock considering it raised the price of the PS5 in every country except the US.

PS5 vs PS5 Slim: which one should you buy?

Honestly, the current PS5 – apart from its size – is a fantastic console that you shouldn’t hesitate to buy. Even though the PS5 Slim adds more storage, which is a nice bonus, it comes at a cost for the Digital Edition which is $50 more expensive. Being able to add a disc drive to the Digital model is a nice touch, however, but the price makes it less appealing and basically means you should just buy the PS5 Slim disc model if you’re planning on buying physical games.

Those who like to stand their PS5 consoles vertically will also be rather peeved to learn that the PS5 Slim requires a stand that’s sold separately for $29.99. It only comes with a stand for the horizontal position, unlike the original PS5 which has a multifunctional stand. Sony is planning to phase out the original PS5 once stock has depleted, so if you don’t like the look of the Slim, grab one while you can.