📆 Microsoft may release an all-digital Xbox Series X this summer

🤍 The console would remove the disc drive and come in white

👍 It will also include an improved heatsink and lower price point

🤫 An Xbox Series X Slim is still rumored to be in the works, however

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to release a white Xbox Series X all-digital model this summer, which could include an improved heatsink and a more attractive price point.

This wouldn’t be a replacement for the rumored Xbox Series X Slim, which is also supposed to ditch the disc drive but could offer a cheaper entry point to those who want Microsoft’s flagship console but don’t mind being bound to digital purchases only.

The rumor comes from Exputer, which said the new Xbox Series X could launch between June and July of this year but a delay is possible. The console will feature an improved heatsink and upgraded Nexus socket, and may be $50-$100 cheaper than the $499 black Xbox Series X. It’ll also retain the 1TB of SSD storage and won’t include any other noticeable changes.

The white colorway would match the all-digital Xbox Series S, although Microsoft did release a black Xbox Series S with a 1TB SSD in September last year.

Microsoft has said it will share new hardware details this holiday and also said it’s working on a successor to the Xbox Series X.

Speaking on the Official Xbox podcast, president of Xbox Sarah Bond said: “There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re gonna share this holiday, and we’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap.”

A summer release would be strange for the white Xbox Series X, as historically few games release let alone hardware during the summer months. A November release would make more business sense, but Microsoft may see it as a small announcement relative to its other plans.

Thanks to a massive Xbox leak, we know that Microsoft is working on a redesigned Xbox Series X which will be more power efficient, include more storage, and some cosmetic changes. It could also ship with a new controller that’s more akin to the PS5 DualSense.

The Xbox Series X Slim isn’t a mid-gen upgrade like the rumored PS5 Pro, though, and it’s expected to cost the same as the current model: $499.