After a grainy photo leaked of what was supposedly the PS5 Slim, we now have our best look yet at Sony’s redesigned PlayStation 5.

A new PS5 Slim leak video appeared on X that shows the slightly smaller console in detail, and it matches the same design as the photo we saw last week that featured a black slit across the covers and two front USB-C ports. And that might disappoint some.

The video – if it is real – suggests the PlayStation 5 Slim won’t be the dramatic size reduction we’re used to from Sony. Historically, Sony has reduced the size of its launch day consoles by 30%, but that certainly isn’t the case here. It seems to be predominantly designed for the Japanese electronics giant to reduce manufacturing and shipping costs.

It could also allow Sony to offer a cheaper price point, as the video seems to confirm that the new PlayStation 5 will include a detachable disc drive. Sony will likely sell the PS5 Slim as a digital-only model first – users can then pick up the disc drive separately if they want the benefits of the 4K Blu-ray drive, which attaches thanks to the new modular design.

And when it comes to the PS5 Disc vs Digital model, it’s worth having the disc drive. Not only can you enjoy 4K Blu-rays, but you can generally pick up physical copies of the best PS5 games for less than their digital counterparts. However, if you’re someone who doesn’t have a large library of physical PS4 games or has ditched buying discs for digital copies long ago, the new PS5 Slim model will make sense.

These latest PS5 Slim leaks all but confirm a PS5 Slim release date announcement is imminent, and Sony is tipped to host a new PlayStation Showcase this month. The announcement could coincide with Gamescom 2023, which takes place on August 23.

And even though there haven’t been as many blockbuster game releases as some PlayStation fans may have hoped in 2023, there’s been a tidal wave of new hardware. If the PS5 Slim does release before the end of this year, as we expect, it will be joined by the Project Q PS5 handheld, the PlayStation Earbuds and PS5 Access controller.